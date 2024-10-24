Bills can tell Cleveland Browns that latest coaching change is a horrible idea
All is going wrong with the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 season. And it might be linked back to the day Kevin Stefanski hired former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to his staff ahead of the season.
Bills fans know more than anyone how bad Dorsey was running Buffalo’s offense last season. Before he was fired, the Bills were 5-5 and failed to score more than 25 points in his last six games. The previous four weeks, they scored more than 35 points in every game except the season opener.
And when the Bills let him go, they lost just one regular-season game the rest of the year and scored more than 25 points in five of the final 10 games. So the Browns offensive struggles certainly can get credited to Deshaun Watson.
But it also could be that Dorsey and Stefanski are not able to collude together to put a sufficient offense on the field like Stefanski was able to do with Alex Van Pelt a season ago.
Ken Dorsey calling plays won’t change the Browns offensive woes
Something needed to change. And with Watson’s season over, Jameis Winston named the new starter and nothing left to lose the rest of the year, it was the perfect time for change. And Stefanski finally decided to relinquish his play calling duties. But was that the real problem?
This eerily reminds me of when the New York Jets fired Robert Saleh a few weeks back. They made him the scapegoat for the overarching issues in New York that have them worse off than when they fired him.
Under Dorsey, the Bills offense was virtually just as bad as the Browns are currently toward the end of his tenure last season. The only difference was they had a much better quarterback to create plays.
I’m all for trying new things. That’s what moments like this season are for. Regardless of what happens, it can’t get any worse. If the Browns offense doesn’t look any better, though, it has nothing to do with any mid-season changes.
It goes all the way back to when Dorsey was first hired. Because we all should have saw this coming.