Jameis Winston is about to throw all the interceptions in first Browns start
By Lior Lampert
It may not have happened how many expected, but Jameis Winston is officially the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback. He'll have a chance to prove himself with Deshaun Watson out for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn Achilles.
Despite the unfortunate injury news for Watson, Browns fans will finally see their preferred signal-caller under center in Week 8 (and presumably beyond). But as excited as members of the Dawg Pound are, Winston may have them beat in that department -- he's eager to play.
Winston hasn't started a game since 2022. But in Week 8, that drought will end when the Browns host the Baltimore Ravens for a divisional showdown. During a recent press conference, the 10-year NFL veteran made it clear his goal is to show he can still be a first-stringer.
Hopefully (for Cleveland's sake), that doesn't mean Winston will revert to his gunslinger spray-and-pray mentality. Yet, we can't rule that out, given he's the founder and lone representative of the single-season 30-30 touchdown/interception club.
"I view this as an opportunity to go out there and be my very best," Winston told reporters. "And when I’m my very best, I’m a great NFL starter."
Considering Winston has operated primarily as a backup over the past five years, it may seem far-fetched to proclaim that so confidently. However, as the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2015 and one-time Pro Bowler, he's entitled to feeling this way. Plus, it doesn't hurt to know the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went 9-7 with him as their starter, though it was nearly a decade ago (2016).
Regardless, anything Winston provides will presumably be an upgrade to Watson. Cleveland's passing attack and offensive environment were dreadful with the latter at the helm, so it can't get any worse, right? Nonetheless, if the former wants to capitalize on his league-wide audition, he must avoid being as turnover-prone as we've gotten accustomed to seeing.
Despite the small sample size, Winston demonstrated an ability to manage games and limit mistakes in 2022 with the New Orleans Saints. He started seven games that season before tearing his ACL, going 5-2 with a 14:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
What version of Winston we'll see against the Ravens remains unclear. But by the sound of his excitement, it wouldn't be shocking to see him be overzealous and try to do too much.