Browns' latest QB link gives Myles Garrett another reason to run away from Cleveland
By John Buhler
The Cleveland Browns need to figure it out soon. They are coming off a terrible season, one where seemingly every big investment they put into the franchise either went kaputt or wants to run for the hills. Their best player in edge rusher Myles Garrett has announced that he prefers to be traded. Well, based on who the Browns have been tied to at the quarterback position in free agency, I understand.
While former Atlanta Falcons starter Kirk Cousins has been attached to the Browns for several weeks now, Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network has added a more divisive name to the mix for Cleveland in Daniel Jones. The former New York Giants starter finished last season as Sam Darnold's backup quarterback on the Minnesota Vikings. With Minnesota moving on from both, he needs a new home.
Although I think Cousins could actually have a lot of success in Cleveland, the Jones fit feels like a worst-case scenario for the Browns. Throughout his NFL career, Jones has benefited from playing for the same offensive mind that the Manning Brothers did in college in David Cutcliffe. Jones has the look of an NFL starter, but loves to fumble the football and struggles to win most games he starts.
If Jones is the pick for the Browns to start under center next year, Garrett should never come back.
Cleveland does have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and might select a quarterback.
Daniel Jones should make Myles Garrett want to leave Cleveland already
To be quite frank, I do not think it really matters who the Browns' starting quarterback is for next season. This is a bad team in a state of transition. As long as Deshaun Watson is still on the books, this will remain a dead franchise. Garrett has paid his dues and could be looking to close out his illustrious career with a Super Bowl contender. This is not personal because this is only business.
Should a trade market not manifest for Garrett as the Browns would like, I think he would be far more inclined to return to the team for another season with Cousins as the starting quarterback over Jones. In Cousins' NFL career, we have seen him win a lot of games playing for underperforming to dysfunctional franchises. He will be another year removed from tearing his Achilles for the Vikings.
However, if it ends up being Jones, I have a hard time seeing the Browns winning more than six games next year. Jones is a far less confident version of what Cleveland had in Jameis Winston. In all honesty, bringing him back and letting him be the starter is probably the more preferable option for the Browns over signing Jones. Winston offers great variance, while Jones offers mostly bad times.
Jones to the Browns would signify that Cleveland is not in the business of every trying to win again.