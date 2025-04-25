The Browns' Mason Graham gamble could turn into a draft pick jackpot

It could all be part of the plan, or it could just be the Cleveland Browns making a huge mistake. While there was some traction to the idea of the Jacksonville Jaguars moving up from No. 5 in the 2025 NFL Draft, nobody saw them moving up to No. 2 in a deal with Cleveland. Jacksonville seemingly ripped Colorado Buffaloes Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter right out from underneath them.

Yes, the Browns still ended up with one of my favorite players in the draft in Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham, but he should not be viewed as a consolation prize for moving back three spots. Instead, the Browns have positioned themselves quite nicely with two of the first four picks in the second round on Friday after moving back to No. 5 in their deal with Jacksonville.

So who could the Browns draft at No. 33 and No. 36? It would not shock me if Cleveland stopped Graham's Michigan teammate Will Johnson's unexpected draft-day fall with either pick. I would not be the least bit surprised if the other pick ended up being Hunter's Colorado teammate in quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Potentially landing Johnson and Sanders after getting Graham is a huge positive.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry knows what he is doing, even if it does look unconventional.

Cleveland Browns can clean up with two of the first four picks in day two

For as much coverage as the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft gets, it is in the second and third round where you build champions. A team can directly measure its success by the players it chooses, and does not choose, to take in day two of the draft. You may not be afforded the fifth-year option like the first 32 players taken, but you can not only get starters here, but hall of fame players are available.

That is not to say that Berry and the rest of the Browns brass will make the perfect choices at No. 33 and No. 36 this year, but they have the opportunity to do something special. Graham could be the next Warren Sapp. I still cannot understand how players like Johnson and Sanders are still on the board. Cleveland is not the sexiest place to go to work, but the Browns could get better in a hurry.

Ultimately, Graham and Hunter will always be tied together. We saw this a generation ago when the Atlanta Falcons traded up to No. 1 from No. 5 in a deal with the then-San Diego Chargers, tying Michael Vick and LaDainian Tomlinson together forever, like Rick Astley. We saw Luka Doncic and Trae Young do this perhaps more noticeably in the NBA with Atlanta and Dallas only a few years ago.

Graham and Hunter did not ask to be linked together quite like this, but this is now their lot in life.