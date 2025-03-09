Browns Myles Garrett extension made sweeter as Steelers and Bengals are screwed

The Cleveland Browns extended Myles Garrett to a record-breaking deal on Sunday afternoon. Garrett signed a four-year extension that will pay him $40 million per season and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Garrett had requested a trade out of Cleveland during Super Bowl week, claiming he wanted to play for a winner. So much for that, I guess.

Garrett's trade bluff was the ultimate leverage play. Whether he believes in the Browns plan or not, Garrett received the biggest payday ever given to a non-quarterback in the NFL, and reset a market that already needed some revisiting thanks to Maxx Crosby's extension with the Raiders just a few days ago. If you're an NFL organization with a premier pass rusher, get ready to back up the brinks truck.

The Browns made it clear they didn't not intend on trading Garrett from the jump, making his desire to be dealt a one-sided argument. After restructuring Deshaun Watson's deal, Cleveland was able to free up enough money to make Garrett an offer he couldn't refuse.

Myles Garrett contract extension puts Steelers and Bengals in a bind

To make this day even better for Browns fans, Garrett's contract could very well hurt both the Steelers and Bengals. Garrett will do plenty of damage on the field the next four years, we already know that. But both Pittsburgh and Cincinnati must now one-up the Garrett contract or risk losing their key non-quarterback contributors as well.

For the Steelers, TJ Watt's contract expires at the end of the 2025 season. Watt is 31 years old and entering the tail end of his prime. As great as the future Hall of Famer is, signing Watt to a four-year contract worth $40 million AAV shouldn't be on the table. Yet, given Garrett's rivalry with Watt stemming from DPOY accolades, will he be okay making less than his Browns counterpart?

The Bengals, meanwhile, are in an even worse pickle. Cincinnati pass rusher Trey Hendrickson was given permission to seek a trade just last week. He will want a hefty payday if he stays with the Bengals, whose defense is a huge question mark even with him in the lineup. Ja'Marr Chase is also due a new contract, and he will likely want more than Garrett's $40 million AAV. That would put the Bengals in a salary cap bind.

It's not often a team like the Browns can lock up a franchise icon long-term and put two division rivals in a tough spot on the same day, especially in the offseason. Cleveland somehow achieved both.