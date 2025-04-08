Browns' QB room gets more questions than answers in latest Mel Kiper mock draft

Since acquiring Kenny Pickett earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns have been widely expected to continue filling out their quarterback room. But they've yet to do so, and the pickings are slim in free agency. Excluding 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, who's ostensibly unsure he wants to play football anymore, other options available via the open market are backups and career journeymen.

With that in mind, ESPN's renowned NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. projects the Browns to spend their second-round choice on Louisville's Tyler Shough in his latest mock draft ($). The ex-Cardinal fared well at the 2025 Scouting Combine and has since seen his stock rise. Subsequently, Cleveland has him on its radar, which may do more harm than good for them.

Browns' QB room gets more questions than answers by selecting Louisville's Tyler Shough in Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft

Shough turns 26 in September, making him older than your average elder prospect after spending seven years at three schools. While he saved his best for last at Louisville in 2024, posting career-high numbers across the board, age remains a concern.

During his lone season at Louisville, Shough threw for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions, posting a 62.7 completion rate. The stats don't necessarily jump off the screen, but scouts have been impressed with his size (6-foot-5, 219 pounds) and arm talent. Nonetheless, his injury history and inability to throw under pressure are concerning, particularly for a Browns squad searching for a long-term solution under center.

But after forecasting Cleveland taking Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter with the second overall pick, Kiper has them calling Shough's name on Day 2. The Browns are running out of opportunities to bring in another passer who can challenge Pickett, so they take a flier on the Louisville product.

Meanwhile, Cleveland remains connected to veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins, who's expressed the desire to be traded from the Atlanta Falcons, albeit on his terms. Moreover, the Browns still owe Deshaun Watson $92 million over the next two seasons, though his future with the franchise remains unclear.

The Browns hosted Shough for a top-30 visit in March, but he's also spoken with their AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers, among other clubs. With Cleveland seemingly zeroing in on Hunter at No. 2, Kiper believes he's a plausible selection for them.