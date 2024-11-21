Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy was way too happy Joe Douglas got fired
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had a few thoughts to share following the news that the New York Jets fired general manager Joe Douglas.
According to The Athletic, the Jets were interested in trading for Jeudy before he was traded to Cleveland back in March. Reports say that Jets owner Woody Johnson blocked the trade that would have sent Jeudy to New York in exchange for wide receiver Allen Lazard and a day two draft selection.
However, in a series of three cryptic tweets by Jeudy, he indicates that he was the one who rejected the trade to New York.
Jerry Jeudy rejected his potential trade to the Jets
Douglas' firing comes just a few weeks after the Jets decided to let head coach Robert Saleh go. He spent six seasons in New York and never achieved a winning record. With Douglas, the Jets have made some good and bad personnel decisions. They have had a mixed record in the draft, with bad draft choices like Sam Darnold and Zach Wilson, interspersed with excellent choices like Sauce Gardner, Jermaine Johnson, Breece Hall, and others.
Considering the state of New York Jets football right now, Jeudy is probably happy with the decision that he made. The Jets thought adding Aaron Rodgers in 2023 and Davante Adams this season would propel them towards a Super Bowl but results have been far from that after starting the season 3-8.
Things aren't much better in Cleveland, however, as the team is quickly collapsing and head coach Kevin Stefanski finds himself on the hot seat. Earlier this season, Jeudy was open about his frustration with the lack of targets he was getting. Since quarterback Deshaun Watson was placed on injured reserve and was replaced by Jameis Winston, Jeudy's targets have increased. Browns fans are begging him to keep patience and stick with the Browns for the long run.