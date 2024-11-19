Former Browns QB has the most desperate idea yet to replace Kevin Stefanski
Former Browns quarterback Brady Quinn recently proposed a preposterous trade, suggesting that his former team, the Cleveland Browns, should go after current Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. This comes as talk of potentially moving on from Kevin Stefanski continues to rumble in Cleveland.
On the Fox Sports show 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Quinn said, "If they did though [move on from Kevin Stefanski] and that became vacant, I would call the Steelers. If I'm Jim Haslam, I'm going to offer whatever it takes to get Mike Tomlin. And at least make them say no. Make them an offer they can't refuse. And make them say no. That would be the approach I would take."
The Browns are on a serious downfall while their division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the rise with a five-game win streak and a lead in the AFC North. Mike Tomlin has been the head coach of the Steelers since 2007. In that same time, the Browns have had nine head coaches.
Brady Quinn proposes Mike Tomlin trade to the Browns
While the Browns' current head coach Kevin Stefanski is notably on the hot seat and his days are numbered in Cleveland, the Browns certainly have to be thinking about their future at the position. However, it seems extremely unlikely that the Steelers would trade Tomlin to their division rivals.
Tomlin is a highly coveted head coach every season but there is no way the Steelers move on from him anytime soon, especially with a promising 8-2 start this season. Tomlin is 181-102 as the Steelers coach and has led them to 11 playoff appearances, two Super Bowl appearances, and one Super Bowl victory during that time. He even managed to get the Steelers into the playoffs last season after rotating between three starting quarterbacks throughout the year.
There doesn't seem like any trade proposal rich enough to get the Steelers to move on from Tomlin; not even an infinite number of first-round picks. He just signed a three-year contract extension this offseason to become the second-longest tenured head coach for the Steelers behind Chuck Noll (1969-1991). He isn't going anywhere anytime soon.