Browns rookie QB has a glaring flaw that isn't going away

I get what the Cleveland Browns are trying to do this offseason. By having a fierce four-man competition for the right to be named starting quarterback, head coach Kevin Stefanski will ensure himself that the cream will rise to the top. However, I keep thinking that third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel is going to unfortunately get lost in the shuffle here. He might not be long for the Browns.

When it comes down how I feel about Gabriel and the Browns' other rookie quarterback, I remain partial to Shedeur Sanders. The fifth-round pick out of Colorado has NFL pedigree on his side. He has won before in challenging spots. Most importantly, he just looks more physically imposing when compared to Gabriel. The third-rounder out of Oregon is listed at only 5-foot-11 and just 205 pounds.

No doubt he can spin it, but age, injury concerns and being left-handed all work against him. You could argue the same thing with Michael Penix Jr. on the Atlanta Falcons. However, Penix has a more powerful left hand and looks the part physically. Being undersized and playing for an AFC North team could be problematic for Gabriel. I trust Stefanski to develop him, but his best shot resides elsewhere.

Everybody in the NFL was a college football star, but those with physical limitations will be exposed.

Dillon Gabriel must overcome his size to have success in the NFL

While I do think Gabriel will benefit greatly being part of this four-man quarterback competition in Cleveland between Sanders, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and himself, I do not know if he will have staying power with this team. If Stefanski was going to pick a veteran, he may go with Flacco over Pickett. As for a rookie, I am still going to side with Sanders over Gabriel for the time being as well.

While Cleveland is not the worst landing spot for him, I would have much rather seen Gabriel be drafted by teams like the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks than the Browns. Those teams feel like ones where the pecking order is settled a bit, but that there is also more opportunities to grow and learn as a young player than in Cleveland. The runway is not long.

What I am getting at is I have watched Gabriel play for a very long time in college before. Whether it was last season at Oregon, the two years prior at Oklahoma, or his earliest days at UCF, he can wow you, while also leave you wanting more at the same time. A West Coast offense may be the best thing for him. His floor is high as an NFL Draft prospect, but we might be closer to his ceiling than expected.

Gabriel can do any number of things to help improve his game, but he is not going to be getting taller.