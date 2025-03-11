Browns' start to free agency hints at nightmare scenario for the Giants

The New York Giants might end up getting screwed in the NFL Draft. Unless they plan on drafting the best available player instead filling their quarterback hole, the Giants might be stuck. The Cleveland Browns trading for backup Kenny Pickett and locking down Myles Garrett indicates they’re going quarterback at No. 2.

While Abdul Carter is an attractive option, this feels like the draft where the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns each go quarterback to start the draft, leaving the Giants with limited options for a signal-caller at No. 3.

The good thing is they can still get a superior athlete in Carter, they just don’t get their future quarterback. The Giants best bet is to sign an aging veteran who can put them in contention to win now, draft the best available player and save "quarterback of the future" for a later date.

If they’re banking on drafting one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward this year, they're probably out of luck if the Browns are thinking QB like it seems they are.

The New York Giants quarterback future just got a lot more grim thanks to the Cleveland Browns

Much like the Browns made it clear they want to go quarterback with the No. 2, the Giants may be forced to get a veteran in free agency before the draft. Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers are two glaring names.

I think they could get away with drafting either Quinn Ewers or Jaxson Dart, and that might be the best move right now. But they shouldn’t plan on getting Sanders or Ward. They should go into the draft with the mindset that they’ll only get one of them if the Titans make a surprise move.

That might be the best move for them anyway. They swung and missed on Daniel Jones. If they use a later pick to get Ewers, Dart or even someone like Brady Cook, that could be a better alternative.

Maybe that could open the door for them to find a way to utilize Travis Hunter and feel better about drafting him at No. 3. The good thing is they have options.

While the Browns still plan on making moves to find the right quarterback, ESPN’s Adam Schefter did say he’s not nearly as confident as he was before the Browns select a quarterback at No. 2.

So for what it’s worth, the Giants still have a chance to get their guy. But I wouldn’t bank on it. If they go through free agency with the idea of staying put and hoping to draft a quarterback, they might be taking an uncessesary risk.

That said, if Schefter is right, maybe they get their veteran now and develop their rookie quarterback over the course of the season and start them next year. Thanks to the Browns, how the Giants navigate the rest of free agency and the draft has become muddier.