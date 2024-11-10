Brutal Montez Sweat penalty shows just how much Matt Eberflus has lost Bears
This Chicago Bears team lacks discipline; plain and simple. First it started with the failed Hail Mary a couple of weeks ago against the Washington Commanders.
Now, it’s terrible offsides penalties.
Montez Sweat was called for an offsides penalty after the New England Patriots rushed to the line to spike the ball late in the first half. He wasn’t even remotely close to being onside.
It’s plays like those that let you know this team not only lacks discipline, but it’s a direct reflection of their coach and the culture he’s built.
Montez Sweat’s penalty is an indictment on the lack of discipline Matt Eberflus has in the Bears’ locker room
I don’t think anybody ever questioned if Matt Eberflus has lost this Bears locker room. If there was, Sunday’s game was the final piece of evidence proving he has no control over this team.
It’s something about two-minute situations that this team just doesn’t have discipline and that’s all to blame on Eberflus. He’s the one that sets the tone for the team and sets the tone in the locker room.
Right now they’re tone deaf because the bone-headed mistakes they’re making are inexcusable. The Hail Mary play was just the tip of the iceberg of why Eberflus is closer to getting the boot out of Chicago.
What makes Sweat’s penalty bad is it shows crunch-time situations just aren’t important to this team. They don’t care to practice nor address the scenarios so they can be prepared on game day.
Eberflus shouldn’t have a job by Monday if the Bears not only fail to score a touchdown, but fail to beat the Patriots. Holding on to Eberflus would only push this team further into the depths of failure.
They need a regime change now. Waiting until the end of the season would do more harm than good. Get Eberflus out of there and give this young Bears team with a lot of promise a coaching staff that’s competent.