Bryson DeChambeau's 3D-printed club continues his eternal struggle with the Masters

There's a reason they call Bryson DeChambeau "the Scientist". The LIV Golf star has been a tinkerer of the highest order. His single-length irons have been widely noted, as have his distance gains over the past half-decade. His putting is a physics-based approach, where he calculates even how far back he needs to bring the flat stick. And the results have come too, with two US Open wins and six Top 10 finishes in majors in his last eight starts. Now, his latest experiment is to put a 3D-printed 5-iron into his bag for the Masters as he continues to try and solve Augusta National Golf Club.

Within his attempt at finding the answer, though, lies a problem. Bryson DeChambeau has long been trying to solve an equation to figure out the Masters and Augusta. What he's still seemingly not realized, though, is that this test is an essay, not a problem to be solved. There are formulas to help any player, without question, but the winning touches are feel, nuance, and perhaps a flourish or two. And the 3D-printed iron is further indication that he still hasn't quite realized that, only further complicating his relationship with the Masters Tournament and this hallowed ground in golf.

Bryson DeChambeau and the Masters have a complicated history

Bryson DeChambeau at the Masters | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

DeChambeau's relationship with the Masters and Augusta began back in 2016 when, after winning the U.S. Amateur, he came in as the low amateur in his debut with a T21 finish. However, the narrative for some time after that, even after his 2020 U.S. Open win at Winged Foot, was that remained his best career finish at the Masters Tournament in his career.

DeChambeau's hubris was undeniable, even as he continued to gain distance and despite his poor track record at Augusta. Who can forget his infamous comments prior to the November Masters in 2020 when he essentially said that he could bend the course to his will in calling it a "Par 67". He's since said he regrets those comments, which stands to reason considering he finished T34, T46 and missed back-to-back cuts in the four tournaments thereafter.

But to his credit, there have been signs, prior to the 3D-printed irons, that DeChambeau is starting to put pen to paper more than finger to calculator at the Masters in the two years since.

The 2024 Masters Tournament resulted in by far his best finish at Augusta, logging a T6 finish and seemingly putting himself much closer to contention moving forward. He furthered that the year after with the 2025 Masters as he played in the final group on Sunday, even if he fell back to T5 by the end of the tournament.

And if you're just looking at the spreadsheet, there's a lot about DeChambeau's game that should fit the Masters and lead to success. His distance gains are a huge boon for him at Augusta, where distance gives an advantage. His short game is vastly underrated as well, which we know can be a huge factor in success in this major.

Yet, he still hasn't reached the mountaintop — the one wherein you slip on the green jacket. And again, it feels like it all comes back to DeChambeau's approach to the game and this course. How do you give a scientist — or rather, the Scientist — the feel that's required to win the Masters?

The Masters is a test that requires more than just a formula

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler at the Masters | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

If statistical and physical advantages won you the green jacket, it would've been well before 2025 before Rory McIlroy completed the career slam. One could argue that Scottie Scheffler would've won more than the two he has over the past four years. Tiger Woods would've added to his total, and the list goes on with the likes of Jordan Spieth and many others.

Yes, you have to play a high level of golf that is, in a language that fits DeChambeau, optimized in order to win the Masters. You're playing against roughly 90 of the best golfers in the world on a course that is demanding of every aspect of your game. No matter how good your feel is, if you aren't playing well, success won't find you.

At the same time, though, there's also a reason we've seen players who don't fit the ideal profile for Augusta end up with a victory there. Patrick Reed has a stellar Masters record, despite not being long off the tee or having a consistently elite approach play. Spieth even fits that mold, to some degree. And there are others throughout history who simply have a feel for the course and the tournament.

There aren't greens books to calculate from. There are undulations and weird lies everywhere you look. The green speeds are always a specific kind of evil meant to torture golfers. How players find their way to navigate these and other hurdles is just as important as something like ball-striking, because you're never going to be in an ideal spot on every shot for 72 holes. And similarly, the mental fortitude it takes to navigate all of that and any bad breaks plays into that as well.

DeChambeau has spent the last few years optimizing his game in so many senses of the word. However, there's not formula he can come up with that can help with the ineffable qualities required to find success at Augusta.

That's not to say they won't come. Again, Bryson entered the 2026 tournament on the heels of his two best career finishes at the Masters. That says something positive. But as he continues to tinker with equipment and the like, it only makes him feel further away from actually writing the required essay.