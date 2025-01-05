Buccaneers playoff schedule: Wild Card Round opponent, dates and times
By Mark Powell
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the NFC South. In doing so, they face a tough road ahead despite hosting a playoff game at Raymond James Stadium a week from now.
Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and Co. are the deserved champions of the South following a win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 18. The South champions were destined to face the toughest Wild Card opponent, despite the eventual winner. The Atlanta Falcons were the biggest losers of Week 18, and regardless of the end result of their game against the Carolina Panthers, will fail to reach the postseason.
Tampa has had an up-and-down season, but by winning six of their last seven games secured a spot in the NFL Playoffs. Here is everything we know about their path ahead.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff schedule: Who will they play next?
The Bucs official postseason schedule hasn't been released, but we do know something about their opponent. Tampa Bay will face one of the Detroit Lions or Minnesota Vikings. The loser of the NFC North is cemented as the No. 5 seed in the NFC Playoff picture, which means they will travel to Tampa Bay and likely be favored against a Bucs team that won the South with just 10 wins.
The Atlanta Falcons needed a Buccaneers loss to have any chance at a postseason berth. With the Bucs late comeback win over the Saints, the Falcons are eliminated from playoff contention.
The Buccaneers lost to the Detroit Lions in September, but defeated the Minnesota Vikings a year prior. Traveling on the road for a playoff game is never easy, and either team will face a tough test, while the other benefits from securing the No. 1 seed.
How do the Buccaneers match up against the Lions and Vikings?
Either the Vikings or Lions will travel to Tampa to face the Buccaneers. Both teams will be favored, though not by much, to beat the Bucs. A matchup against Minnesota would likely favor the Bucs more, as the two teams haven't played in a year. Minnesota QB Sam Darnold doesn't have the playoff experience Jared Goff and the Lions possess. While that sentence feels odd to type, the Lions are favored to win the NFC North on Sunday night, and have largely been the better team all season long.
Tampa deserves credit for winning their division, but a looming battle against the Vikings or Lions is sure to bring with it cries for changes to the NFL Playoff system.