Buccaneers ready to do what it takes to keep key free agent
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season concluded with a disappointing 23-20 home loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Wild Card Round. Rather fittingly, it all ended with a Jayden Daniels walk-off drive, because of course it did.
This was still a promising and overall successful campaign for the Bucs, who endured through several critical injuries to win the NFC South in a year when everyone expected the Kirk Cousins-led Atlanta Falcons to run away with the division.
Baker Mayfield earned his second straight Pro Bowl berth, throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. He did end up tying Cousins for an NFL-worst 16 INTs, but with those numbers, you can stomach a few extra mistakes.
Tampa will feel a bit different next season without Liam Coen on the sideline. The Bucs' celebrated offensive coordinator, on the verge of signing a profitable extension, disappeared at the 11th hour and popped back up as the new head coach in Jacksonville. It was a well-deserved promotion, but it does leave Mayfield without the play-caller who ostensibly revived his career.
It's clear what the Bucs should prioritize this summer — keeping Mayfield's top targets around him while reinforcing the defense. Tampa has cobbled together one of the NFL's very best O-lines, and it's no secret that Mayfield can sling it with the best of 'em. That won't matter if he doesn't have explosive playmakers in his orbit, though.
Thankfully for Tampa fans, the front offices appears committed to keeping the offense well-stocked. It starts with re-signing Chris Godwin.
Buccaneers to do 'everything in their power' to re-sign Chris Godwin
There are several impactful free agents on the docket for Tampa this offseason, ranging from Shaq Barrett to Sterling Sheppard. None matter more to Mayfield than Godwin. The 28-year-old suffered a dislocated left ankle in Week 7, which ended his season. That is the latest in an increasingly alarming injury history for the talented wideout.
Don't expect injury concerns to prevent Tampa from doing what's necessary to keep Godwin around, though. According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, the Bucs will do "everything in their power" to get Godwin's signature on the dotted line this summer.
"Let's just get this out of the way now," she writes. "Sources told ESPN the Bucs absolutely want Godwin back and will do everything in their power to make that happen, with no concern about his recovery from a dislocated left ankle in Week 7. Of course, there is precedent for them with this, having rewarded him with a three-year deal worth $60 million after he tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee in 2021. Still, conversations must be had and pen still has to hit paper. But it's clear how the Bucs feel about him."
Godwin has spent his entire eight-year career to date in a Bucs uniform. He is following the Mike Evans path, well on his way to 'Bucs Lifer' status. Tampa invests in its dudes historically, and Godwin's connection to Mayfield cannot be overstated. In 2023, at full strength, Godwin finished with 1,024 yards and two touchdowns, operating as the yang to Evans' yin in the Bucs' dynamic, pass-happy offense.
Other teams are bound to come knocking, but Godwin probably can't find a better setup in the NFL, especially not at his price point. Expect a reunion before long.