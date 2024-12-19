Buck's weird decision to not celebrate NBA Cup shows the tournament still has a long way to go
The Milwaukee Bucks claimed the second annual NBA Cup, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 97-81 in a competitive showdown. Despite the victory, the Bucks opted to forgo any post-game locker room celebrations, with Giannis Antetokounmpo receiving the in-season tournament MVP award in a subdued team atmosphere. The focus quickly shifted back to the regular season.
According to Chris Haynes, this decision was influenced by head coach Doc Rivers, who consulted Darvin Ham, last year’s NBA Cup-winning coach with the Los Angeles Lakers. Ham and his team celebrated their victory with champagne and a banner-raising ceremony, treating the in-season title with the same grandeur as an NBA Finals win. However, the Lakers’ season ended with a disappointing first-round playoff exit to the Denver Nuggets, a cautionary tale that seemingly guided the Bucks’ more restrained response.
The Bucks’ approach appears pragmatic. While the NBA Cup holds significance as an in-season achievement, last year’s results underscored its limited impact on postseason outcomes. For Milwaukee, however, this victory may prove to be a turning point.
After a dismal 2-8 start to the season, the Bucks have surged to a 12-2 record since that stretch, climbing to the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. Though the semifinals and finals of the NBA Cup do not count toward regular-season standings, the win has injected new energy into the team and its fanbase, signaling a potential turnaround under Rivers’ leadership.
“We struggled coming out of the gates, but no one here doubted what we can be and who we can be,” Rivers remarked during the trophy celebration. “We just stuck together, and this is the by-product of a team sticking together, but we still have work to do.”
This year’s tournament, however, faced criticism for attendance issues, particularly during the finals, where noticeable empty seats contrasted with the high-stakes nature of the game. Some fans also pointed to the absence of marquee names like LeBron James and Steph Curry, raising questions about the tournament’s broader appeal. The lack of big-market teams in the finals may have further impacted the event’s overall draw.
As the NBA Cup enters its third year, there is ample opportunity for NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to make adjustments. Expanding the tournament to include 16 teams or finding ways to better market emerging stars and smaller-market franchises could boost interest and engagement. Additionally, hosting the event in Las Vegas continues to provide a unique platform for basketball fans in a city without a permanent NBA team.
With only two iterations so far, the NBA Cup remains a work in progress, but Milwaukee’s win highlights its potential to serve as a springboard for struggling teams to reignite their seasons. Whether that momentum translates into playoff success remains to be seen, but for now, the Bucks are back in the hunt.