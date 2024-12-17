Bucks Injury Update: Is Khris Middleton playing in the NBA Cup Final?
By Quinn Everts
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton will not play in Tuesday night's NBA Cup final against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Doc Rivers, and reported by Thunder insider Andrew Schlecht. "He's out," said Rivers in his pregame press conference.
Middleton was listed as "probable" on yesterday's injury report, then was downgraded to "doubtful" earlier today, and now he's officially out for tonight's game. Rivers said he's been feeling ill and won't be able to suit up tonight, and this absence doesn't seem to have anything to do with previous injuries of Middleton's.
The Bucks forward played in both the quarterfinals and semifinals of the NBA Cup, but didn't register much of an impact; in 42 combined minutes between the two games, he scored 6 total points.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy.
Khris Middleton had played just four games this season
The Bucks hot streak recently has given the team an opportunity to be patient with Middleton's injuries — there's no reason to rush him back when the team is clicking like this, and he remains a key component to this Bucks team's hopes for a deep playoff run this season.
Middleton had surgery on both of his ankles this offseason, which sounds pretty awful. He had played in four straight games for the Bucks before tonight's matchup, and Rivers made a point about the Bucks having a back to back tomorrow night and wanting to keep Middleton fresh and healthy for the remainder of the season, not just tonight.
Milwaukee is 3-1 with Middleton in the lineup so far. Even though he isn't quite the player he was a few years ago, largely due to injuries, he's still vital to this team's success.