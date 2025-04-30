Bucks Kyle Kuzma mistake leaves only one way to fix it

The Milwaukee Bucks’ loss in Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers can be pinned on several factors: Gary Trent Jr.'s two costly turnovers, Doc Rivers’ questionable late-game play calling, or simply the absence of Damian Lillard, which left Giannis Antetokounmpo without enough offensive support.

But lost in all of that is the most disappointing storyline of the Bucks’ postseason collapse — Kyle Kuzma.

Kyle Kuzma was a non-factor for the Milwaukee Bucks

Kuzma logged just 13 minutes in Milwaukee’s win-or-go-home road game — scoring five points. In Game 4, he played 16 minutes and put up just three. This wasn’t just a bad game or two. He averaged 5.8 points on 34.4 percent shooting across five playoff games.



That’s not bad — it’s unacceptable.

This is the same player Milwaukee acquired at the trade deadline, sending Khris Middleton to Washington in hopes of adding a mid-level star who could offer support scoring for Lillard and Giannis. Instead, they got empty minutes and wasted possessions.

Kuzma arrived in Milwaukee already struggling — averaging 15.2 points on 42 percent shooting and a brutal 28 percent from 3 in Washington. Expectations weren’t sky-high, but the hope was that his presence might at least inject some energy into a team trying to stay afloat in the East.

Instead, it’s been the opposite. His performance hasn’t sparked any motivation, either from the roster or the fan base.

And now comes the financial reality:



Kuzma is set to make $22 million next season, and is under contract through 2027.

What’s next for Milwaukee?

The Bucks are stuck with two options:

Keep Kuzma and hope his contract becomes a low-risk, high-reward asset

Cut their losses, trade him for even lesser value, and start pivoting toward the future

Neither is ideal, especially with the looming uncertainty around Giannis’ future. After another early playoff exit, Antetokounmpo could request a trade, and while his value will return a massive haul, Kuzma’s won’t.

If a rebuild is the direction, then regaining draft capital — especially in a loaded upcoming draft class — should be at the top of Milwaukee’s offseason priorities. Targeting young, defensive-minded players or a reliable big man on a team-friendly deal wouldn’t just be sensible — it’s necessary.

Milwaukee gambled on Kuzma. And right now, that bet looks like a loss — not just for him, not just for Giannis, but for the entire franchise.