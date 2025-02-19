Bucks playoff dreams hinge on Giannis flipping an important switch when it matters most

The Milwaukee Bucks have a clear path to another NBA championship, but it hinges on Giannis Antetokounmpo utilizing a key piece of his game he’s been working on. If he taps into the midrange shot he’s been working to improve, it will be the difference in the Bucks going on a playoff run in the East or not.

According to Drew Hanlan during an appearance on The Kevin O’Connor Show, Giannis has been working to improve his shooting — and it’s worked out. For his career, when it comes to midrange shots, he shot 35.6 percent before the season started.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is making 46.1% of midrange shots—way up from 35.6% in his career.@DrewHanlen: "He wanted to add another element to his game so it didn't put as much wear-and-tear on his body during the regular season, so ultimately he can be at his best when it matters… https://t.co/LwCl9ST7BA pic.twitter.com/k4A3HvUvbv — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 19, 2025

This season, his mid-range shooting percent went up to 46.1 percent, per Hanlan. Hanlan mentioned Giannis wanted to add another skill to his game for a couple reasons.

For one, he wanted to have another way to impact the game. But even more than that, he wanted to tone down the wear and tear on his body. He’s a tank that takes advantage of his size and uses it to efficiently get to the rim, but that takes a toll.

If he can continue to be efficient from mid-range in the second half of the season, but Bucks could be the surprise of the East in the postseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo can elevate Milwaukee’s postseason dreams

Giannis is becoming a shooting threat just as we all expected, right? Giannis taking time to develop a shot could be the difference for the Milwaukee Bucks as they try to make up ground in the Eastern Conference standings.

It’s the one thing that held back Ben Simmons, who was athletically gifted in his own right. But as lethal as Giannis is at the rim, he knew he would have to expand his range eventually. That’s why he’s utilized the mid-range more this year than ever before.

And it was smart, honestly. He’s tried to add a consistent 3-point shot for years, but it hasn't worked out like he hoped. But taking advantage of the mid-range is smart because now it forces teams to have to leave the paint when he has the ball.

With his height, it’s not like a mid-range shot is that much more difficult than a hook shot off the low block. Now that he’s knocking down much more efficiently this season than he has his entire career, it will be why Milwaukee can succeed later in the season and the playoffs.

Star players often are the difference when it comes to winning championships, going on deep runs and grinding out seven-game series. Giannis taking his game to a new level is the recipe for the Bucks to end their playoff woes.