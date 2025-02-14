NBA scoring race: Why Giannis might have the edge over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The race for the NBA scoring title is heating up and has two candidates who can take home the crown by time the end of the season comes.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the league in scoring with 32.5 points per game as of Friday morning. Hot on his tail is Milwaukee Bucks all-star Giannis Antetokounmpo, averaging 31.9 points per game.
Gilgeous-Alexander and Antetokounmpo are among the best offensive players in the league; However, the Bucks star might have the edge over the Thunder star.
Does Chet Holmgren's return hurt Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Scoring Champ odds?
Gilgeous-Alexander is undoubtedly one of the most dynamic scorers in the league; his exceptional shot-creating ability and craftiness around the league make him a unique offensive weapon, and his impact has propelled the Thunder as one of the best teams in the league at 44-10.
He has done a tremendous job keeping the Thunder afloat, who dealt with many injuries throughout the season. However, with Chet Holmgren back from injury, Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring production could take a dip.
Holmgren is coming off a strong rookie campaign and was expected to take a massive leap in Year Two. However, he missed most of the season due to a pelvic fracture.
Meanwhile, Antetokoumpo has continued to be an offensive force, even playing alongside Damian Lillard and Kyle Kuzma. His physical dominance and ability to score efficiently in transition in the paint open the door for him to take home the scoring crown.
The Thunder and the Bucks are some of the top teams in the league. The Bucks remain a strong contender in the Eastern Conference, while the Thunder sits atop the Western Conference standings. Based on both teams' trajectories, Gilgeous-Alexander may be eyeing something more significant than a scoring title. Meanwhile, the Bucks may continue to rely on Antetokounmpo's dominance to make a deep playoff run.