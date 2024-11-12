This Bucks-Thunder trade would solve two problems at once
By Lior Lampert
The Oklahoma City Thunder have looked like a Western Conference powerhouse early in the 2024-25 NBA campaign. However, they'll need to find a way to continue their dominance sans standout big man Chet Holmgren for an extended time.
Holmgren exited Oklahoma City's 127-116 home loss to the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter after taking a hard fall on the court. He was eventually helped off the floor and to the locker room after being in visible pain. And unfortunately, the severity of the matter is as bad as it looked.
Per an official statement from the Thunder, Holmgren suffered a right iliac wing fracture. While he's "expected to return" this season, there won't be any additional updates on his "return-to-play protocol" for eight-to-ten weeks. Talk about a brutal blow.
Already down Isaiah Hartenstein (hand) and Jaylin Williams (hamstring), Oklahoma City's frontcourt suddenly loses Holmgren. It's an unenviable spot for the Thunder, and it'll be fascinating to see how they respond.
Will the Thunder not deploy a true five in the meantime? Or will they make an external addition to remedy the situation? If they choose the latter, will it be via trade or free agency?
Should Oklahoma City explore the trade market, the Milwaukee Bucks are a viable partner. The interconference foes each have needs/wants and could help one another to satisfy them, killing two birds with one stone.
Isaiah Joe cannot be traded until Dec. 15.*
A Bucks-Thunder trade sending Brook Lopez to OKC would benefit both sides
Milwaukee has reportedly been looking to add talent in response to the dismal start to the year. Nonetheless, they don't have control of their first-round pick until 2031 and are above the second apron. So, upgrading the roster will be challenging, though center Brook Lopez is an appealing asset for the Thunder.
As a seven-footer who can stretch/space the floor offensively and protect the rim on the defensive end, Lopez would be virtually a seamless Holmgren replacement. The 36-year-old has struggled from beyond the arc thus far this season, but his track record speaks for itself.
Lopez has posted a 35.8 three-point percentage or better on at least 4.1 nightly attempts in three consecutive seasons. He's a legitimate long-distance threat. Meanwhile, the Bucks shopped him over the summer, indicating the 17-year pro is expendable.
Moreover, Lopez is on an expiring contract, which bodes well for a Thunder squad with massive paydays for Holmgren, Jalen Williams and even Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Oklahoma City can take on his deal without jeopardizing their payroll in the long run.
For the Bucks, this is a great way to pick two solid role players on team-friendly deals. Given their financial limitations and lack of draft capital, stockpiling cost-effective salaries is imperative.
Three-point marksman Isaiah Joe is signed through 2027 (including an $11.3 club option for 2027-28). He's 25 and one of the NBA's better snipers. His ability to shoot would get maximized alongside the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Regardless, it's worth noting the Thunder can't include him in any swaps until Dec. 15 due to agreeing to a contract extension this offseason.
Furthermore, Kenrich Williams is a veteran forward who'd provide the Bucks with another wing defender and potentially impactful reserve. Furthermore, like Joe, he can shoot the ball — as a career 36 percent 3-point shooter.
The Bucks could get an influx of depth and injection of youth while improving their fiscal matters. Sending Lopez to the Thunder for Joe and Williams would aid them tremendously. Conversely, it'd give Oklahoma City the interior presence they need.