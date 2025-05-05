Buddy Hield does his best Stephen Curry impression to keep Warriors season alive

Buddy Hield is a complicated player. Actually, not so much. You can kind of break it down like this: he is one of the greatest shooters of all time and can’t really help you on defense very much.

It seemed like a bunch of average to good teams tried to make the most out of a Buddy-Hield-Occupied roster spot. Indiana’s offense was wild while he was on the team, but when it came time to move on from him, they did so quite quickly. He was played out of the rotation in Philly before eventually showing up for one (1) playoff game one time. But, once again, his faults overtook the fact he can make shots.

This year, he found a home with the Golden State Warriors. For now, anyway. He played in all 82 games and averaged 22.7 minutes. He was a true rotation player. He got a shot every game. People believed in Buddy Hield among the Warriors decision makers.

And it’s a good thing they did. He honored their trust in a Game 7 against the Houston Rockets

Buddy Hield went 9-of-11 from 3 to take the Warriors to the second round



Anyways, Buddy Hield went 9-of-11 from beyond the arc! 12-15 in total! Plus-17 in nearly 37 minutes! Two blocks and a steal! AAAAA!

In a game where Stephen Curry took a while to get going, Buddy Hield (And Draymond?!) kept the score moving up. As Curry got back in rhythm, Hield’s shooting gravity was a simple spacing hack. If he moved, space would open up behind him. With all the movement in Golden State’s offense, there’s no wonder he’s been such a staple of the Warriors lineups all year.

We’ll see if Buddy can repeat this type of performance in the next round. They are going up against another stout defense in the Minnesota Timberwolves. They have size, and they have strength. It will be a different type of battle. If he gets the Mike Conley matchup, Hield’s movement could be a help.

I guess we’ll just have to see. Bucks in six.