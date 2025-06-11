Bumbling Knicks show they're already out of ideas in head coach search

It’s been just over a week since the New York Knicks fired head coach Tom Thibodeau, and the panic meter is starting to rise. While some fans remain calm, believing that time and precision will lead to the right hire, others — including those inside the organization — are beginning to feel the heat.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Knicks requested permission to speak with Chris Finch (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Ime Udoka (Houston Rockets) about their head coaching vacancy. Both requests were denied.

That report shines a light on the Knicks' current approach — pursuing coaches who are not only under contract but also deeply embedded in their current team’s future. Finch is signed with the Timberwolves through the 2027-28 season, and Udoka’s deal with the Rockets runs through 2026-27. Neither coach has expressed any public interest in leaving their current post, and there’s no indication their teams are open to letting them walk.

Even more telling, Charania reported the Knicks hadn’t yet requested permission to speak with the Dallas Mavericks about Jason Kidd, despite persistent rumors tying him to the job. Yet sources also revealed the Mavericks were unlikely to allow such a meeting in the first place.

The Knicks have not requested permission for Mavericks coach Jason Kidd as of Tuesday night, but sources tell ESPN that the Mavericks would reject them. https://t.co/5oSSGQb0x4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 11, 2025

Panic Meter: 7 out of 10

The Knicks appear to be throwing darts in the dark, pursuing high-profile names with little to no chance of availability. The pressure is understandably intense — this decision could define the next several years of the franchise — but chasing long-shot candidates without clear openings is starting to feel like desperation rather than diligence.

Pursuing Kidd made logical sense. He has previous experience in New York, both with the Nets as a coach and Knicks as a player, and his connection to Jalen Brunson added fuel to the speculation. But when the rumors pivoted toward Finch — who just led Minnesota to the Western Conference Finals — and Udoka — who’s establishing a foundation with a young Houston squad — the Knicks’ strategy began to raise eyebrows.

Where do the Knicks go from here?

While Michael Malone, Jay Wright, and Dan Hurley are reportedly out of the picture, New York still has viable candidates available. Frank Vogel, Taylor Jenkins, and internal candidate Johnnie Bryant are all on the board and bring different strengths to the table. Vogel has championship experience. Jenkins is widely respected for player development. Bryant has the trust and familiarity of the current roster.

At the end of the day, the next coach doesn’t just have to match Thibodeau’s success — they have to surpass it. That means Eastern Conference Finals or bust. The Knicks don’t just need a coach; they need the right coach, and as of now, their search seems more scattered than strategic.

The hire could come tomorrow. It might not come for two months. But the longer this drags on, the more that Panic Button Meter inches closer to red.