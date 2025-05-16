C.J. Stroud’s price just skyrocketed after latest QB deal reset

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is presumably shouting from the rooftops after signing a five-year, $265 million contract extension, and reasonably so. He was the biggest bargain in sports for three seasons and is coming to collect a well overdue bill. But do you know who's just as happy, if not happier, right now?

C.J. Stroud.

Stroud becomes eligible for a new deal with the Houston Texans in 2026, and is the next signal-caller in line for a massive payday. The 2023 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year is presumably over the moon following Purdy's agreement with the 49ers. After all, his price tag only received a nice boost because of San Francisco's commitment to 2022's "Mr. Irrelevant."

If Brock Purdy is worth $265M to the 49ers, what's C.J. Stroud's value to the Texans?

Purdy's $53 million average annual value should be the starting point for Stroud's imminent negotiations with Houston. Why settle for anything less if you're the latter, who's been equally as impactful for his franchise as the former has, if not more?

Houston instantly snapped a streak of three straight 12-plus loss campaigns in Stroud's first year as a pro and created a new run. The Texans have won double-digit games and the AFC South crown in back-to-back seasons, including consecutive Divisional Round appearances. The 23-year-old has been at the forefront of their quick, successful turnaround.

While Purdy has (somewhat) beaten the "system quarterback/game manager" allegations, there's no denying he's been dealt a favorable hand. The Niners have boasted arguably football's best skill position corps and the premier offensive play-caller in head coach Kyle Shanahan. In other words, San Francisco has put him in a prime position to succeed, which doesn't necessarily ring true for Stroud.

Meanwhile, Stroud has operated behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, specifically in pass-blocking situations. He had a 7.08 sack percentage in 2023, on par with the league average. That number increased to 8.9 in 2024, good for the eighth-highest rate. For context, Purdy's has hovered around 6 percent.

No disrespect to Purdy, but there are levels to this. Stroud has proven himself as an organization-altering talent and leader for the Texans. The 2023 No. 2 overall pick has lifted Houston out of the gutter from the moment he stepped into the building.