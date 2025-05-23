Caitlin Clark delivered a meme-worthy response to new WNBA beef

Have you ever wondered what Caitlin Clark isn’t afraid of? Have you ever also been Rhyne Howard? If ‘yes’ to both, then mannn ... Rough day.

Here’s what happened. In the first quarter of a matchup between Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever and Rhyne Howard’s Atlanta Dream — things got a lil’ chippy. Things often do in the WNBA. Just generally, the WNBA is more physical than the NBA. It’s part of the deal when it comes to the league — fundamentally near perfect, below the rim, and tough as nails.

If you would like to watch this particular event, here you go!

Hmm. A few things here. 1) Antics! 2) Antics might mean beef! 3) It seems like Clark might be saying something toward the end of that clip. Let’s get a different angle!!!

Ah. Yes. Caitlin says “I’m not scared of you” to Rhyne and follows up by making a face.

( ͡• ͜ʖ ͡.• )

It looked something like that. Maybe that’s the meme. Do the Caitlin Face, everyone!

( ͡• ͜ʖ ͡.• )( ͡• ͜ʖ ͡.• )( ͡• ͜ʖ ͡.• )

Wow, we’re really building momentum here. ( ͡• ͜ʖ ͡.• ) We’ll be viral in no time!

Caitlin Clark may want to calm down the beefing

Not all beef is bad, but beef can be bad or can be made bad. Bad beef be. We've seen it. We've seen a lot of it in the last decade or so.

There is the beef that might be fine beef between players themselves, but when the beef spreads to their fans suddenly these tangential parties become an entirely separate beef disaster that the good natured beef has to rein in or mediate.

And there’s the beef that’s a little too personal, like Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen. Draymond vs. every single individual in the entire h*cking world. Those are always awkward beefs. They can start as good-natured “I don’t like this guy, but I’ll play around” to some line in someone’s head gets crossed, and all hell breaks loose. That’s a bit of bad beef.

And then, you know, time and exposure to bad beef in any form can turn good beef into bad beef. It’s not the time that gets you. It’s the little microbial bad beef beings that hang around and turn the good beef.

Oh no! This sounds awful!

It’s okay, this is only a metaphor. As long as world peace begins right now, we don’t have to worry about it.

Hooray!

Thanks, Caitlin! And you too, Rhyne! We're cheering you both on from here. We're going to have to find a Rhyne face some day soon, but for now:

( ͡• ͜ʖ ͡.• )( ͡• ͜ʖ ͡.• )( ͡• ͜ʖ ͡.• )( ͡• ͜ʖ ͡.• )( ͡• ͜ʖ ͡.• )( ͡• ͜ʖ ͡.• )( ͡• ͜ʖ ͡.• )( ͡• ͜ʖ ͡.• )( ͡• ͜ʖ ͡.• )( ͡• ͜ʖ ͡.• )( ͡• ͜ʖ ͡.• )( ͡• ͜ʖ ͡.• )( ͡• ͜ʖ ͡.• )

