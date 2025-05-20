Caitlin Clark’s NBA GOAT pick will definitely start a fan war

In one of the media appearances that take up about 73% of her waking life, Caitlin Clark expressed an opinion. This is important because people say it is. That’s how it works.

Clark had recently met LeBron James, and Reddit user “th31whoknocks“ posted a video on r/nba of Clark talking about it. She seemed genuinely giddy. It is so, so nice to see. I recommend you watch the video just so you can see a genuinely happy person.

Clark talks about LeBron in glowing terms. She even goes as far to say, “LeBron is the GOAT to me.” That’s as high as praise gets.

Caitlin Clark reveals LeBron James is her GOAT pick

I can’t help but agree. I felt this way back when he was in his second stint in Cleveland. He would see and do things at a level so far above his peers that it would leave craters in my brain.

I remember one pass back in maybe 2017 that I will never find the highlight of. Can’t even remember what game it was. But LeBron was in one corner, and there was an open shooter in the other. Somehow LeBron whips a one-handed (I think) pass under the stanchion from one side of the court, behind the baseline, to his open teammate completely on the other. It literally looked like he threw a curveball somehow.

His teammate then missed the shot.

But that vision, that confidence, the seeming curve the ball took … I remember seeing that, clocking it as the first time I had seen anything like it, and never seeing anyone attempt anything remotely similar since.

MJ won some rings, I guess. I dunno.

I’m sure Caitlin Clark has that same pass in mind when she is talking about LeBron this way. Or not. Hopefully, at some point in time, she can go into more detail why she thinks LeBron is the goat. It could be making the right plays. It could be the way his game always evolved. It could be the longevity.

If we ever get more details, I’ll be sure to follow up.