Is Caitlin Clark playing today? Latest injury update for Fever vs. Dream

The Indiana Fever have started their 2025 WNBA campaign with a record of 4-4, and since Clark's absence, they've gone 2-2. Clark has been out with a left quad injury since Indiana played the New York Liberty late last month. She was initially ruled out for at least two weeks, and we are officially just over the two-week mark.

Clark has become a key part of the Fever's gameplay. She was leading the team in average points and assists, with 19.0 points and 9.3 assists per game. She also averages 6.0 rebounds per game. It is no secret that the Fever is missing her, and she is missing being out there as well.

Will Caitlin Clark be back for tonight's matchup vs. Atlanta?

Unfortunately, Clark will sit out tonight as her team takes on Atlanta. Head Coach Steph White spoke to reporters on Monday and confirmed Caitlin Clark will remain on the bench. Although she did speak to Clark's potential return, stating that she is "ramping back up."

The assumption would be that the Fever wants to ensure Clark is as close to 100 percent as she can be before fully committing to putting her back in the line-up. This will prevent further injury, which might leave them a star player short for an even longer period. Speaking of being cautious, the Fever will also be without Sophie Cunningham for a third-straight game after injuring her ankle against the Connecticut Sun. She is also nearing a return, but the team does not want her to reaggravate that ankle again.

The Fever got off to a rough start without Clark losing the first two matchups, but they seem to have gotten it together, winning the latest two games. Aari McDonald has made a promising case for herself after signing a hardship exception contract with the Fever. Other players have also had to step up, like Lexie Hull, DeWanna Bonner — with some of those core starters also picking up some of the slack, like Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston.

The next chance Clark has to make her return will come against the New York Liberty on Saturday, June 14.