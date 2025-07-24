Is Caitlin Clark playing tonight? Latest injury update for Fever vs. Aces

Caitlin Clark has been riddled with injuries throughout this WNBA season. Her first injury stint left her out for five games. She then returned for five matchups, only to be reinjured, leaving her out of the next four games. This most recent injury occurred against Connecticut in her fourth game back from her second injury. She has now missed the last two Fever matchups. All her injuries appear to be groin or quad-related.

Clark did not get to play in the All-Star game in Indianapolis this past weekend, despite being named a starter and team captain. Although she was on the sideline with a clipboard, drawing up plays for her team as a designated "coach" for the weekend.

She left the Connecticut game on July 15, late in the fourth quarter — it was obvious she was injured, as she looked visibly upset. Since then, the Fever have played two back-to-back games against the New York Liberty. The first came before the All-Star break and ended in a 98-77 loss. I know fans were hopeful that Clark would come back following the break, but unfortunately, she was inactive — and the Fever suffered a 98-84 loss to the Liberty.

Caitlin Clark is obviously a big part of the Fever's identity, and her absence has been felt. She is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game this season. And, while she has uncharacteristically been struggling from three — going 2-of-35 from beyond the arc in away games — the Fever is still better with her on the court. Without Clark, their record is 4-7, and with her on the court, they've gone 8-5. They had also won their last three straight games before her most recent injury.

Is Caitlin Clark playing tonight?

Unfortunately, the Fever will be without Caitlin Clark for a third straight game. The timeline for her return is currently unclear. Before their game against New York, Indiana head coach Stephanie White expressed to the media that Clark and the team are taking her injury one day at a time, and she would be meeting with doctors for evaluation.

The Fever will face off against the Las Vegas Aces tonight. Both teams are currently right in the middle of the WNBA standings — hoping to remain in playoff contention. Later in the season, it is possible the Fever could be competing with the Aces for a playoff spot, so this game could be more important than it seems.

It will be harder without Clark on the court, but the Fever defeated the Aces with a Clark-less squad earlier this month. They will rely heavily on players like Aliyah Boston, Natasha Howard, and their primary leader, Kelsey Mitchell. Mitchell has scored the team's highest points in the last six games. For now, the Fever will continue to await Clark's return. Hopefully, it will be sooner rather than later, as we know she wants to be on the court, but could also be key in keeping them in playoff contention.