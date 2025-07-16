Caitlin Clark full injury history: Every ailment that's caused her to miss games in her WNBA career

Health and availability were a big part of Caitlin Clark's success at Iowa, helping her break numerous records, including the all-time NCAA scoring record for both men and women. That health largely carried over to her first WNBA season, but things have gone off the rails in 2025.

The Indiana Fever entered this season with championship aspirations but have been forced to muddle through as Clark hasn't been available for more than five games in a row at any point. Here's a full history of her injuries and availability from before this season, as well as the ailments that have disrupted her second year in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark at Iowa

Clark shouldered an enormous load for the Hawkeyes. In four years, she didn't miss a single game — playing in 139 games, all starts, and averaging 34.8 minutes per game. She has two of the top-50 seasons in women's college basketball history in terms of total minutes played.

2024 WNBA season

Clark's remarkable injury lock continued into her rookie campaign. She appeared in all 40 games for the Fever, as well as both of their playoff games. Clark finished the year tied for the league-lead in games played and second in minutes played, just 49 minutes behind Arike Ogunbowale.

2025 WNBA season

Injuries finally reared their ugly head for Clark, and she missed the Fever's first preseason game with lower leg tightness. She was ready for the regular season but made it just four games before a left quad strain knocked her out of the lineup for five contests, including Indiana's first three Commissioners Cup games.

Her return resulted in a win over the New York Liberty, the first loss of the season for the defending champs. The Fever went 3-2 over their next five games with Clark back in the lineup before a groin injury put her out again for four games. She was back in the lineup for four more games before suffering another groin injury against the Connecticut Sun with one just one game left on the schedule before All-Star Weekend.

As of this writing, it's not clear if this latest injury is a new injury or a re-aggravation of the earlier groin injury. Her availability for the July 16 game against the New York Liberty is still up in the air, as is her participation in the WNBA All-Star Game and 3-Point Contest.

So far, she has missed nine games during the 2025 regular season. The Fever are 8-5 with her in the lineup and 4-5 when she's been out. Her shooting percentages are also way down from her rookie season, and it's far to assume she hasn't been 100 percent, even when she's been healthy enough to play between these injuries.

Caitlin Clark full injury history

SEASON INJURY GAMES MISSED 2025 (Preseason) Lower Leg Tightness 1 2025 Left Quad Strain 5 2025 Left Groin Injury 4 2025 Groin Injury -