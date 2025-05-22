Caitlin Clark’s viral reaction to Pacers comeback win has fans buzzing

What just happened at Madison Square Garden still doesn't feel real. The Indiana Pacers trailed the New York Knicks by double figures with just a couple of minutes remaining in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference before the impossible happened. Aaron Nesmith turned into Reggie Miller reincarnated, and Tyrese Haliburton hit one of the most ridiculous shots you'll ever see to send the game to overtime. In the extra session, the Pacers wrapped up a huge Game 1 win. The entire state of Indiana was obviously fired up, but nobody appeared to be more amped than Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.

"PACERS ARE THE GREATEST COMEBACK TEAM IVE EVER SEEN," Clark tweeted. As crazy as that might seem, she isn't wrong.

The Pacers are, quite literally, doing things that have not been done in decades. It goes without saying that seeing Clark as fired up as she is about the Pacers has all Indiana sports fans buzzing.

Caitlin Clark makes bold declaration after Pacers comeback, and she's right

Yes, you read that correctly. The Pacers have won three games that they trailed by seven or more points with 50 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter or overtime in this playoff run alone. Only one other team has accomplished this feat a single time. The Pacers have done it three times in one playoff run. It simply doesn't make sense.

As if that isn't crazy enough, the Pacers became the first team to win after trailing by nine or more points with one minute remaining in a playoff game. Teams before that had won 1,434 consecutive games.

Head coaches never want their players to think the game is over until the final buzzer sounds, but did anyone other than the Pacers players think a comeback was remotely possible? Not even the most diehard Pacers fan could've expected this.

So, yes, Clark's statement sounds crazy, but is she wrong? I don't think so. And it's electric to watch.

The Pacers are truly never out of a game thanks to their explosive, high-octane offense. Getting stops can prove to be problematic for this team at times, as we saw tonight, but they can score in bunches, which we also saw tonight.

These Pacers are fun, and have a legitimate shot at winning the franchise's first-ever NBA championship. Clark will be there every step of the way supporting them, knowing that they're never truly out of a game until the final buzzer sounds.