Caitln Clark in elite company in latest NBA2K WNBA player ratings

Sorry. I was being mean. I was just poking fun at the people who already think Caitlin Clark is, has been, and will forever be the GOAT. They are fun people to make fun of. It’s just a bit early for that, my friends. This detracts nothing from Caitlin Clark herself, who is fantastic, still not in her prime, and maybe on her way to being burnt out on basketball quicker than any person ever has been.

However, in NBA2K, our Caitlin Clark entity exists in a video game! Digital assets don’t succumb to mental fatigue the same way people do. You can play virtual Caitlin Clark 40 minutes every game if you wanted to. Probably. I don’t recommend it, but you could! Maybe! I mean, look at her ratings! She has a phenomenal overall score of 94 out of a possible 99.

Only three players are above her, A’ja Wilson at 99, Breanna Stewart at 97, and Napheesa Collier at 97. Alyssa Thomas is tied with CC at 94. By most estimations, these are your top five players in the league. Clark being in that starting five is an incredible accomplishment for a second-year player.

Caitlin Clark’s fourth-ranked overall score is fair for now

There are two camps here. There is the aforementioned “Caitlin Clark is women’s basketball” camp who want to see her at the top of all lists. Then there are those who might bring up the fact that the Fever, while ending last year strong, still haven’t exactly proven themselves as contenders yet. Part of being the best is elevating your team, and the Fever do need to start netting some W’s sooner rather than later when CC comes back.

Somewhere between those two points is good. That’s why averages exist. That’s why average people are so popular and well-regarded. Caitlin Clark could well climb her way up into that A’ja Wilson 99 range one day. Time will tell.