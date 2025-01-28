Caleb Wilson’s mom blasts Kentucky fans for horrific DM following 5-star’s UNC commitment
By Mark Powell
While the Kentucky Wildcats were in on five-star recruit Caleb Wilson, the Holy Innocents Episcopal School product chose North Carolina instead. Hubert Davis is an excellent recruiter, while Mark Pope is still setting up his foundation at Kentucky.
Don't get me wrong, Pope has done a marvelous job so far putting Kentucky back on the map after John Calipari's swift exit to Arkansas, but UNC is a recruiting machine. Blue blood to blue blood, surely Pope can understand that.
Kentucky fans cannot. BBN has some of the most passionate fans in the sport but, at times, they can go a bit overboard. This was one of those times. Wilson, of course, is just a kid picking a college. For Kentucky fans, recruiting wars go beyond just one prospect. That's what often leads to messages like the one Wilson received after he chose North Carolina.
Caleb Wilson's mom puts Kentucky fans on blast for threats after UNC commitment
I do not want to embed said message in this post, but here it is, in its entirety. Wilson, again, is no older than 18. I'm not sure what would inspire such vitriol from an adult superfan to take out his frustration on a kid based on where he's going to college, but maybe I'm not fan enough.
There is a saying in college sports – and among smart, responsible fanbases – that I like to use in moments like these. Do not tweet at recruits. I don't care if that tweet is positive, negative, or somewhere in between. It comes off as creepy, barring of course said messenger isn't a coach or involved in the recruiting process.
By all accounts, Wilson sounds like a nice kid who chose UNC for the right reasons – loyalty and his relationship with Davis.
“I picked North Carolina because of their culture and the history of the program,”Wilson told ESPN. “They were my first blue blood [offer]. Last year I went to the Duke at UNC game. I was courtside and it was a great experience. It was everything I was looking for in a program.”
Wilson specifically shouted out Davis, as he believes the former UNC guard and current head coach can get the most out of him.
“I love the passion and energy of coach Hubert Davis,” he added. “I know he will push me to be my best and love me at the same time. He is a truth-teller, and that’s what I want. We have watched film together. He tells me where I can be better. He is a man of faith, and we have a great connection. He plays his freshmen, too. I plan to help UNC win and win big."
Wilson sounds like a good kid. We wish him the best in Chapel Hill.