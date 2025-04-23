Calling Tyrese Haliburton overrated backfired fast

Hours before the Indiana Pacers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the NBA playoffs. Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was voted the most overrated player in the NBA … by his peers.

(Via @TheAthletic ) pic.twitter.com/ZBUWM3rCSP — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 22, 2025

The Pacers guard didn’t take too kindly to that and decided to show the Bucks and the rest of the NBA world why that was a gross miscalculation to say he’s overrated. Haliburton recorded a double-double with 21 points and 12 assists to help Indiana improve to 2-0 in the series.

If there was ever any doubt that Haliburton is as good as advertised, that all became a moot point after Tuesday night. There’s a reason the Pacers are who they are. They aren’t the No. 4 team in the East without him.

Haliburton has been an All-Star, he’s won a playoff series and is on the verge of his first playoff sweep over Milwaukee. That’s very much the opposite of overrated.

Tyrese Haliburton showed his peers what Indiana Pacers fans knew all along

Haliburton is a baller. You may not like the fact that he’s a pass-first guard and would rather dictate the game through facilitation rather than getting his own shots, but it’s working and you can’t fault him for that.

I’d much rather Haliburton play more like Rajon Rondo than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Brunson, flopping all over the court like a fish out of water. I’m not sure why players think Haliburton is overrated.

He was third in the NBA in assists per game with 9.2 and he averaged 18.6 points per game. What more does Haliburton have to do to prove he’s one of the top guards in the NBA?

Scoring guards have taken over the league in recent years. Haliburton set the clock back on what it means to be an NBA point guard. That’s OK because it’s not a bad thing at all. He’s proving being a traditional guard still has a place in the NBA.