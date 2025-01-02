Cam Skattebo puts absurd drinking claims to bed with a much-deserved clapback
By Austen Bundy
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo absolutely cooked in the 2025 Chic-fil-a Peach Bowl on Wednesday but despite his incredible efforts, the team fell short 39-31 in double-overtime.
His College Football Playoff quarterfinal performance, complete with 284 scrimmage yards and three total touchdowns — including a 42-yard passing score by the Sacramento State transfer — had fans of all kinds singing his praises.
Skattebo earned offensive MVP honors despite the loss and had many folks rethinking his exclusion from the Heisman Trophy finalist ceremony in December. However, one supposed Sun Devil fan had the gall to lay into Skattebo for celebrating his accomplishments with family in downtown Atlanta following the game.
Cam Skattebo swiftly puts down drinking allegation by so-called Arizona State fan online
Skattebo was seen at a restaurant, specifically at the bar, in Atlanta after ASU's Peach Bowl loss. A picture was posted to X/Twitter which shows him surrounded by family and some fans. But the poster made an unfounded, inappropriate and irresponsible claim that Skattebo was "out late" and insinuated that he was drinking.
Well, that didn't sit well with Skattebo and understandably so. He took to X himself to set the record straight in a well-deserved clap-back.
"Dudes a clown, that was at 830 pm and I was with family," Skattebo wrote. "Yes they were drinking alcohol, and if you knew anything about me you know I don’t drink. But I’m sure you posted this because you couldn’t get a picture or autograph. Man some people just want the clout and it’s sickening."
Suggesting that anybody of Skattebo's stature would be out drinking isn't just dumb it's inconsiderate and irresponsible. That's not fan behavior, it's just rude and uncalled for.
Skattebo handled the situation with as much grace as he probably could, especially given how seriously he takes his lifestyle. Could he have also ignored it? Sure, but then the rumor could've spread and perhaps unnecessarily damaged his NFL Draft stock, which should be through the roof at the moment.