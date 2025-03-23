Cam Smith’s teammates pressure Astros GM to call check mate on Kyle Tucker trade

Cam Smith was the centerpiece of the Kyle Tucker trade, which sent the looming free agent and Astros franchise icon to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for prospects. Smith was the Astros top-ranked prospect the second he was acquired, and has played so well in spring training that he could break camp with the big league team.

Smith's teammates are adamant that he makes the MLB roster on Opening Day, veteran utilityman Mauricio Dubon chief among them, per The Athletic.

“He’s the best player in this spring training camp that we got right now, numbers-wise. He’s the best performer,” Dubón said. “Still, 6 a.m., 6:30 a.m., he’s in the cages working. He’s grounded and working every day. It’s only been five weeks, but what I’ve seen in five weeks, everyone likes him.”

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Astros players and coaches make Dana Brown's decision for him about Cam Smith

Astros bench coach Omar Lopez even compared Smith to former Houston shortstop Carlos Correa, which is incredibly high praise for someone in their first year with the organization. Houston's current shortstop, Jeremy Peña, sees no reason the Astros shouldn't keep Smith where he belongs.

“He does look like a big leaguer to me,” Peña said. “He’s a guy that, if he stays healthy and keeps doing what he’s doing, he’ll play in the big leagues for a really, really long time.”

Smith's .419/.500/.871 slash line this spring backs his teammates up. While spring training stats can often be misleading, it's tough to argue against Smith making the roster given what his veteran teammates say about him. Even Christian Walker, who was acquired this winter via free agency, believes the 22-year-old has a place on this team.

“I like that I don’t see him overswinging a lot,” Walker said. “It looks like he trusts that and he knows he just has to put the bat on the ball and good things can potentially happen for him. When I see plate discipline, it’s watching a guy who feels like he knows who he is at the plate.”

So, what is Dana Brown waiting for? Per Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Brown is leaning towards listening to his coaches and players. While Houston has not made a final decision yet, Bowden believes Smith will make the MLB roster.

If Smith can replicate his success with the Astros right away, it's tough to argue that they didn't get the better end of this trade. Tucker, while extremely talented, only has one year left on his contract and seems likely to test free agency, where the Cubs will be at a disadvantage.

Meanwhile, Houston has a half-decade of control on an intriguing young player in Smith.