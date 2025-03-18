Kyle Tucker's struggles in Cubs debut highlight how Astros could win the trade

While spring training stats are rather meaningless in the grand scheme of things as long as said player is making strides on the mound or in the batters box away from the public eye, Kyle Tucker's case is a bit extreme. Tucker had just one hit in 23 spring at-bats heading into the Cubs Tokyo Series matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tucker was acquired, of course, from the Houston Astros to be the centerpiece of a new-look Chicago lineup this season. In his official Cubs regular season debut, Tucker hit third and didn't reach base in his four at-bats. If we are adding that to his spring storyline, Tucker has just one hit – a home run, mind you – in 27 at-bats. That's a larger slump than we're used to from a player of Tucker's caliber.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot,our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Kyle Tucker's personality should help him with early Cubs struggles

On Tuesday morning, ESPN's Jesse Rogers shared his feature article on Tucker, which discussed in details the Cubs star's mannerisms and reserved nature.

"I feel like people think I'm pretty quiet and reserved, which I guess I am, but people probably think I'm more [reserved] than I actually am," Tucker said recently. "I'm decently outgoing."

Tucker's personality traits will benefit him in Chicago, especially if these struggles continue. Tucker is able to stay out of the public eye and tune out criticism better than most players of his caliber. However, Cubs fans are starting to notice his failures this March, even if they don't officially count.

Astros could win the Kyle Tucker trade thanks to Cam Smith

On the other side of the coin is Tucker's former team, the Houston Astros, who acquired Cam Smith as part of that trade package. Smith has a decent chance to make the Astros Opening Day roster, and perhaps start in the outfield.

I am told that Astros #1 prospect Cam Smith has a “GOOD” chance of making the opening day roster, per source.



If he makes Houston’s roster, the at-bats will be there for him. He will be in the big leagues to play.



Cam Smith in spring training:

⚾️26 AB

⚾️.423 AVG

⚾️3 HR

⚾️9… pic.twitter.com/xyf4YyWdvO — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) March 17, 2025

Smith has been getting reps in right field in an effort to make the roster out of spring camp. The No. 1 prospect has taken the new challenge in stride, and embraces the possibility of replacing Tucker.

“Honestly, it’s fun,” Smith said. “Learning something new is always fun and I think this is a whole other opportunity for me, opening a whole new door for me. It’s good to learn something new every day, honestly, because that’s the goal as ballplayers, to get at least one thing you can go home and say, ‘Hey, I learned something new today.’”

Also in Smith and the Astros favor is Tucker's contract with the Cubs, which is set to expire after this season. Thus far, Tucker hasn't shown much interest in re-signing with Chicago, and Jed Hoyer only has so much money to play with thanks to the Ricketts family. Even if Tucker is a huge success on the north side, there is no guarantee he will play for the Cubs beyond 2025.

This makes Smith's emergence in Astros camp all the more encouraging for Houston. For what could possibly be just one year of Tucker in Chicago, the Astros found their next star.