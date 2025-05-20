Cam Ward’s latest believer might be the least qualified

I am skeptical about Cam Ward achieving all that he can in the NFL, playing for the Tennessee Titans. However, I have come across the second piece of very good news that has me more bullish on the idea of it working out for him in Nashville than ever before. I am not talking about him reuniting with former Miami Hurricanes teammate Xavier Restrepo. I am talking all about Dan Moore.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman came over to the Titans in NFL free agency this past offseason. Initially, I thought he was one of the grossest overpays of the winter. Then again, he really could have used a change of scenery. He played with the following quarterbacks in Pittsburgh: An old Ben Roethlisberger, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, a bad Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Moore's comment to the local media about Ward's command of the huddle does resonate with me.

"One of the hardest things for a quarterback, I feel like alone just is being able to get a grasp of the huddle. To be able to fluidly say the play and remember the play, and just having sense of direction and command of the huddle as well. And I feel like he has that. I feel like whenever he's talking, he has a sense of confidence that guys can feel. I sense that we'll be able to feed off the energy from him."

Then again, to what degree has Moore actually played with a good NFL quarterback in his pro career?

The upside with Ward is obviously there, but he still has to overcome so much playing for the Titans.

Dan Moore's praise of Cam Ward should be talking with a grain of salt

My concerns with Ward coming out where never his feel or command of the huddle. I do think his teammates have the potential to rally behind him, although it seems to have been largely overstated. Last year's Miami roster was built to make the College Football Playoff. The Hurricanes would have, but lost to Georgia Tech and Syracuse. John Mateer won more with less at Washington State in 2024.

His skill set does translate to the NFL, but Ward has to be exceptional to overcome the Titans' inherent organizational dysfunction. They have drafted a ton of quarterbacks over the years, but only the late, great Steve McNair was ever able to do that on a consistent basis in a post-Warren Moon world. Ward was given Moon's blessing to wear the No. 1 jersey for a team he never even played for.

So while I still remain dubious that it will ultimately work out for Ward in Nashville, I have been pleasantly surprised by some of the positive things I have heard out of Titans camp and its players. Ward needs time to grow in a tough spot in Nashville, but things turned around for head coach Brian Callahan's former team in the Cincinnati Bengals in a hurry. Will Ward be a Joe Burrow?

At least for the first time in his career, Moore gets to play with a franchise quarterback on the ascent.