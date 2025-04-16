Cam Ward sends message to Titans a week ahead of likely No. 1 selection

There is plenty of drama surrounding the 2025 NFL Draft, which is set to begin in just over a week's time. Yet, even with all the speculation, Cam Ward can sleep at night knowing he in all likelihood will be the first-overall pick by the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans need a quarterback, barring of course they actually believe Will Levis to be their signal-caller of the future. Levis struggled when thrust into action last season, as he had just over 2,000 yards passing, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Those aren't franchise QB numbers.

What does Cam Ward bring to the Tennessee Titans?

Ward, meanwhile, offers escapability and playmaking potential that Levis simply doesn't have. While Mel Kiper Jr. coined Ward a 'game manager' as some sort of insult just a few weeks ago, the vast majority of pundits and front office executives list Ward as their QB1 in this class for a reason. Here is what ESPN's Matt Miller had to say about Ward in early April.

"Ward led the Hurricanes to their first 10-win season since 2017 with only seven interceptions. He is an electric playmaker with a shortstop-like throwing motion that allows him to rip it to all areas of the field," Miller wrote. "Ward will need to establish more comfort in accepting good, routine plays rather than chasing the risky, great ones. He can be a high-level starter with the right playcaller and could be the first quarterback off the board."

Ward has drawn comparisons to Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, in that he doesn't necessarily rely on his legs exclusively, but has enough athletic ability to move around the pocket and run outside of it when necessary. By all accounts Ward took a major step forward in his final season with the Miami Hurricanes.

Cam Ward praises his future Titans teammates on Fortnite stream

It's no secret 2025 offers a weak quarterback class. Behind Ward, only Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart are possible first-round picks, with Tyler Shough making a late run at that honor as well. Ward is comfortable in his status as QB1, and is willing to go on the record praising his future teammates as a result.

On a Fortnite stream, Ward named Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears as two of the four best running backs in the league, and Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burks as two of the best wide receivers in the NFL. None of that is true, but we can applaud Ward for getting on his teammates' good side this early in the process.

As the likely Titans quarterback of the future, it is Ward's job to be the face of the franchise. That means building up his teammates, even if he needs to exaggerate on occasion. It's early, but Ward has the hype man part of his gig down pat.