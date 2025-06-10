Cam Ward talks smack then completes 20 of 21 passes at Titans minicamp

With all the hype around this year’s No. 1 overall pick, it’s good to see Cam Ward already making his presence felt in minicamp. The Tennessee Titans selected Ward to be their franchise savior and he’s already turning his teammates’ heads. Titans defensive tackle and three-time Pro Bowler Jeffery Simmons is quickly becoming a believer after a few exchanges of smack talk between himself and the rookie quarterback.

"You guys saw it and I saw it myself," Simmons told reporters, via Kayla Anderson. "I haven't spent that much time around Cam but we were going back and forth talking smack with each other. And he was able to get back in the huddle and still throw the ball down the middle of the field. I think that was the most impressive thing — not talking smack to me — but being able to get back in the huddle, get the play to the guys and still operate the offense."

For Titans fans (and the organization) this has to be promising, considering the recent woes everyone in the state of Tennessee has witnessed at the QB position with this team. Last year, the Titans couldn't rush the opposing quarterback and they couldn't get much of anything out of their own passers. Will Levis was drafted in 2023, and they quickly realized he wasn’t the future. The same can be said about Malik Willis in 2022, which is why the No. 1 pick this year was spent on Ward.

Ward really showed out on Tuesday even after his exchange with Simmons. According to Nick Suss of The Tennessean, Ward completed all but one pass during team periods. If that is correct, it sounds like Ward is already feeling comfortable as a Titan. Yes, it’s minicamp so excitement should be tempered, but this should also be viewed as a good sign despite coming in June.

“By my count Cam Ward completed 20 out of his 21 pass attempts during minicamp today, and 12 of those 20 completions came to fellow rookies. In case you want to get excited about this youth movement on the offense," Suss tweeted.

At just under three months from the start of the regular season, the Titans should be happy with any progress by Ward, no matter how small it may seem at the time. He was drafted to be the man but, of course, he’s got to do it when it counts most come September.