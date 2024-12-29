Cam Ward set an NCAA record, but then took himself out of his final college game
By Austen Bundy
No. 13 Miami Hurricanes suffered a tough loss to No. 18 Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday. The Cyclones scored a last-minute touchdown to take a one-point lead over the Hurricanes after trailing for the majority of the second half.
Miami's fate was sealed with a game-ending interception thrown not by starter Cam Ward but instead by backup Emory Williams, who was inserted in the second half after Ward removed himself.
In the first quarter, Ward broke the NCAA Division I record for most career passing touchdowns with his 156th in the first quarter. He would end his tenure with 158 and then benched himself coming out of the halftime locker room with his team up 31-28.
Cam Ward chose his NFL future over a potential clutch bowl victory
Had Ward still been in the game, there's a greater chance the game-ending interception wouldn't have been thrown and Miami could've had a walk-off sendoff for their NFL-bound transfer quarterback.
Ward is mocked to be the second passer off the board in April, predicted to be selected by either the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Giants — two quarterback-needy teams.
By removing himself from Saturday's bowl game, Ward prioritized his health and quit while he was ahead in the stats category. Ending his Miami career with a record-breaking performance was probably the right call even if the Hurricanes didn't win the game.
It's been a bit unusual to see first-round prospects playing in meaningless bowl games this season. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders also decided to play in the Valero Alamo Bowl despite being mocked as the top quarterback in the class, potentially the No. 1 overall pick as well.
It's unclear how much of that game Sanders will participate in but it appears Ward found a happy balance in showing up for his teammates and emerging healthy with some new individual achievements under his belt.
A win would've sweetened the deal but ultimately Miami's defense let their guard down for Iowa State to complete it's epic comeback and first 11-win season in program history.