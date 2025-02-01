Cardinals emerge as Yankees' last, best hope to salvage their offseason
By Austin Owens
It is safe to say that the American League East has been the busiest division across MLB this offseason. The Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees made some big moves to improve their teams early this winter. Within the last couple of weeks, the Toronto Blue Jays have even made some noise with the signings of Anthony Santander and Max Scherzer.
The Yankees will head into 2025 looking to repeat as division champions, but that will be no easy task. Even with the additions of Cody Bellinger, Max Fried and Paul Goldschmidt, New York has holes left to fill as it looks to rebound from losing Juan Soto. But that still hasn't happened just yet, because starting pitcher Marcus Stroman is still on payroll.
Aaron Boone has no room for Stroman in the rotation, but the righty does not become an unrestricted free agent until 2027 and no one is wanting to take on his $18.33 million salary for next year. To put into perspective how absurdly high that is, Stroman is set to make more than Max Scherzer in 2025. And because Hal Steinbrenner is afraid of his own shadow, the Yankees don't have any more money to spend until Stroman's deal comes off the books.
At first glance, it's unclear just how New York will find its way out of this mess. However, there could be one team that is just desperate enough to trade for Stroman: the St. Louis Cardinals.
Nolan Arenado-Marcus Stroman swap is the only option left for Cardinals, Yankees
The Cardinals are looking at a rebuilding process happening very soon. Knowing this is the future in St. Louis, superstar Nolan Arenado wants out and is looking to join a contender. While Arenado remains a helpful player on the field, St. Louis would not complain about unloading his salary for the next three years as it looks to get younger and cheaper ahead of John Mozeliak's departure.
St. Louis has yet to come close to making a deal to move Arenado, but a trade with the Yankees could help both of these teams get what they want. A straight swap of Stroman for Arenado is not out of the question: While the Yankees would undoubtedly get the better player from the deal, financially it makes a lot of sense for both sides.
At this point, the Cardinals are just looking to get out from under the Arenado contract. Stroman's contract is underwater itself, but he has just one guaranteed year remaining, with an option for 2026 that only vests if he cracks the 140-inning mark this season. St. Louis can use him to add a little rotation depth behind its up-and-coming pitchers and then say goodbye next winter, freeing up tens of millions in payroll in the process. The Yankees, meanwhile, need someone to occupy third base, and while Arenado isn't the player he once was, he's undoubtedly an upgrade on DJ LeMahieu. If St. Louis is willing to pay down Arenado's deal enough to help New York duck the final luxury-tax threshold, everybody wins.