Cardinals fans lose it over proposed John Mozeliak homecoming

After nearly two decades at the helm of the St. Louis Cardinals, John Mozeliak will be moving on at the end of the 2025 season. Most Cardinals fans probably aren't too broken up about that, despite their team's surprisingly strong start this year. After all, Mozeliak got ushered toward the door in the first place because he oversaw the bottoming-out of the team's player development process; while he saw plenty of success over his time in St. Louis, it felt like a new voice was needed to keep the franchise on the cutting edge.

Luckily for Mozeliak, though, there's still at least one MLB team that doesn't much care about any edge, cutting or otherwise: the Colorado Rockies. Hey, stop laughing! Mozeliak is a Boulder native, and the Rockies gave him his front-office start under then-assistant GM Walt Jocketty.

"If I were the Colorado Rockies, I would bring John Mozeliak home."



Randy says the Rockies should put Mo in charge of baseball operations #STLCards pic.twitter.com/1FEBLX9ilR — Sports Hub STL (@SportsHubSTL) May 13, 2025

It's clear that the most dysfunctional organization in baseball is due for a shake-up after firing long-time manager Bud Black, and Mozeliak feels like exactly the sort of guy they'd go for — much to the delight of Cardinals fans.

Cardinals fans can only laugh at potential John Mozeliak-Rockies reunion

The city of St. Louis has spent years bemoaning what Mozeliak had allowed one of baseball's most storied franchises to become. Gone were the days of developing overlooked homegrown talent and finding ways to compete at the top of the NL year in and year out. Mozeliak had seemingly fallen asleep at the switch, allowing his methods to grow stale and then throwing money at ill-advised contracts in free agency to try and paper over the cracks.

Which, now that you mention it, sounds like it would make him a perfect fit for the Rockies, a team so behind the times that they're the only Major League organization not to have their own proprietary pitch-grading model. There could be no sweeter irony for Cardinals fans than watching the executive they ranted about for the better part of the 2020s wind up in baseball's backwater, the ultimate validation of every criticism they've ever lobbed his way.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether Mozeliak would even accept the gig if the Rockies offered it to him. But Colorado has made a habit of only hiring once and former Rockies, and you can just see owner Dick Monfort touting Mozeliak's resume as a PR win. Plus, at this point, it's hard to imagine another front office letting him run the show.