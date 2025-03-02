Cardinals have their excuses lined up to pass on Albert Pujols as next manager

Albert Pujols will reportedly manage the Dominican Republic in the upcoming World Baseball Classic next season. This is just months after Pujols led Leones del Escogido to the LIDOM title this past winter. It's been a wild ride for the future Hall of Famer, and one he hopes ends with an MLB managerial gig, something he believes he has earned.

"I feel that I can offer so much to players and to teams," said Pujols, per ESPN. "And it's about growing and helping. It's not about me. It's about helping others, and having that passion. I have that love and that passion for the game. This was my job, this was my life. For me, that's why I want to do it. If the opportunity comes, why not?"

Pujols will have every opportunity he can handle managing major league-level talent in front of a wide audience at the WBC. While he hasn't interviewed for any MLB managerial openings yet, he will if the Dominicans have an impressive showing in 2026.

A St. Louis Cardinals-Albert Pujols pairing might not make sense just yet

The St. Louis Cardinals are the first team to come to mind that might give Pujols a chance. However, there are a few barriers standing in the way of such a pairing. First, Oli Marmol is the current manager and signed for the next few years as the Cards undergo a retooling of sorts. The current crop of players seem to like Marmol, as well as management. However, should St. Louis fall on its face in a winnable NL Central this season, Chaim Bloom could be forced to make a change.

Another factor standing in the way of a Pujols-Cards pairing is his former teammate, Yadier Molina, who has remained close to the organization and has managerial experience of his own in LIDOM and the WBC. In that sense, Molina is one step ahead of Pujols, who has some ground to make up as a former player who would be a first-time manager.

Finally, if the Cardinals were to part ways with Marmol, they'd be wise to choose an experienced manager to lead a young core. John Mozeliak didn't do a great job of parting with his veteran assets this winter, but that is undoubtedly the direction the Cardinals are heading in. If St. Louis chooses to rebuild around a young core of players like Masyn Winn and a strong outfield, hiring a proven manager with a player development background makes more sense than Pujols, unfortunately.

Pujols will manage somewhere, someday – this much is clear. It just might not be with the Cardinals right away.