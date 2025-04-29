Cardinals must cut ties with this struggling player before the trade deadline

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak promised a move toward a more youthful St. Louis Cardinals this season. But continuing to give starts to 36-year-old righty Miles Mikolas throws a real wrench in that plan, and it's time for management to realize it.

Mikolas is in the final season of a three-year, $55.75 million deal that has proven disastrous. Mozeliak believed Mikolas could provide a veteran presence for a struggling Cardinals starting rotation; that plan seemingly fell apart once the front office realized the team was going in the wrong direction. Now, with the goal being geared toward younger players and their development, Mikolas no longer fits, and his 5.70 ERA is hardly making an argument for his place in this starting staff.

It's time for the Cardinals to move on from Miles Mikolas

Sonny Gray remains the ace of the Cardinals' staff after letting Mozeliak know he wanted to stay with the team through this rebuilding period. Erick Fedde was brought in last season at the trade deadline and could become another piece of trade bait later this summer. Young arms Matthew Liberatore and Andre Pallante are currently being given plenty of runaway, and while there have been some struggles, fans can appreciate seeing them develop with the team.

Steven Matz, also in the final season of his current contract with the Cardinals, is floating between starting and being a long reliever, admirably ceding his rotation spot for players who could be a long-term part of St. Louis' future.

In five games started, Mikolas is 0-2 with an ERA of 5.70 over 23.2 innings. He has 13 strikeouts and nine walks: not exactly what you want from a veteran starter. He may be more apt to take on a role like Matz, but that doesn't appear to be an option.

While manager Oli Marmol said the team is working with what they have, the Cards do have an option at Triple-A Memphis.

Michael McGreevy impressed the Cardinals last season with spot starts toward the end of the year. Instead of starting him in 2025, though, the team opted to have him develop in Memphis. In six games started so far this year, he's 3-1 with an ERA of 4.08 over 28.2 innings. He's given up seven walks, 13 earned runs and four home runs. He does have 25 strikeouts. He needs to find his groove as his season progresses, but his ultimate goal should be a return to the St. Louis starting rotation to stay.

Mikolas had hoped to do better for Cardinals fans after a disappointing 2024 season. He just hasn't stepped up to be the veteran leader this team needs. By the trade deadline, fans should no longer worry about Mikolas's role with the team. It's time for the Cardinals to move on.