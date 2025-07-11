Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon record: Career results, wins, and best finish

The legend of Carlos Alcaraz grows with each passing day. He's come a long way since his Grand Slam breakout party at the US Open in 2021 as a teenager. Nearly three years later, the Spaniard has ascended to become arguably the best tennis player in the world, even transforming himself on grass.

Once his weakest surface, Alcaraz has become a force on the lawn. But since debuting in the main draw of a major tournament, the 22-year-old has blossomed into an all-time great perennial Wimbledon contender. He beat seven-time Championships winner Novak Djokovic in the 2023 and 2024 finals en route to back-to-back titles and is on the verge of three-peating.

Many thought Alcaraz would become a clay-court specialist, just like his longtime idol and fellow countryman, Rafael Nadal. Yet, he's proving to be an electrifying, generational talent no matter the court or conditions. Let's dive into what we've seen from him across five appearances at Wimbledon.

Carlos Alcaraz career Wimbledon win-loss record

Alcaraz improved to 24-2 at the All England Lawn Tennis Club with his straight-set 2025 semifinal victory over No. 5 Taylor Fritz. He's won 20 consecutive matches at tennis' most prestigious event. This only happened six times by a man before in the Open Era, with him being the latest member of the exclusive club.

It's been over three years since Alcaraz lost at Wimbledon, with his most recent defeat coming in 2022. Notably, Jannik Sinner was the one to take him down in the Round of 16. The two are slated for an encore on the grandest stage this season in what figures to be a thrilling final.

What is the farthest Carlos Alcaraz has gone at Wimbledon?

All the way, thrice, including his efforts this year. The French Open has gone through Alcaraz, and now Wimbledon does too. Djokovic had taken four straight trophies at The Championships from 2018 to 2022, but there's a new king in town.

If he prevails over Sinner, Alcaraz becomes the fifth gentleman in the Open Era to claim three Wimbledon crowns in a row. Djokovic, Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Björn Borg are the other four. Not bad company to keep, if you ask us.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner Wimbledon final betting odds

FanDuel Sportsbook's latest odds list Alcaraz at -137 against Sinner, translating to a 57.81 percent implied win probability. The top two-ranked men's players have met 12 times, and the head-to-head results suggest it may not be that close.

Sinner won four of the first seven matches, though Alcaraz has taken the past five. Nonetheless, tennis fans are in for a treat every time these two titans clash, and their most recent historic showdown at Roland Garros is proof.