5 transfer portal fits for Carson Beck as Georgia QB delays NFL Draft for more NIL
By John Buhler
Just when we thought Carson Beck's college football career came to an end, think again. The former Georgia starter suffered a season-ending injury in the SEC Championship Game vs. Texas. While the Dawgs did win that game, they were no match for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl. With an injured Beck on the sidelines, we all thought that he was going to stay in the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, Beck decided to pull his name out of the NFL Draft and enter the transfer portal. The Jacksonville native has one more year of eligibility left, and he plans to use it. When healthy and with a reliable receiving corps, Beck can be one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football. However, he did not have that last year at Georgia, as he struggled at times for the SEC champions.
Beck returning to school is probably the right call. He turned the ball over a ton last season and saw his draft stock plummet because of it. Despite having benefited from the wonderful world of NIL for all of last season at Georgia, it seems as though Beck is not done collecting checks before he turns pro. Fortunately for him, he will have several marquee suitors for him in the transfer portal this winter.
Here are five teams I think stand the best chance of potentially landing Beck in the transfer portal.
5. Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes are still alive in the College Football Playoff with serious aspirations to win a national title. One would argue that Ryan Day's team might be the favorite to win it all among the teams still left in the tournament. While Will Howard has played well for the Buckeyes down the stretch, he is running out of eligibility himself after having transferred over from Kansas State.
Ohio State has the war chest to appease Beck's financial incentives, as does the receiving corps to help him win a Heisman Trophy. However, playing for Ohio State may be one of the few places in college football that is more of a pressure cooker than Athens, Georgia. I would argue that Beck would flourish playing for the Buckeyes, but I am not sure if he's going to play in the Midwest willingly.
On paper, Ohio State is a great landing spot for him, but location and timing are not in his favor here.
4. Oregon Ducks
The other Big Ten school I would consider Beck potentially going to would have to be the Oregon Ducks. Under Dan Lanning, the Ducks have made it a point to hit the transfer portal hard at the quarterback position. He landed Bo Nix out of Auburn a few years back and picked up both Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore out of the portal last offseason. Is Moore really ready for the challenge?
Besides the fact that Oregon is a national title contender with some instability at quarterback with Gabriel now out of eligibility, Beck did cross paths with Lanning while he was on Kirby Smart's staff at Georgia. With Will Stein returning as the offensive coordinator, Beck might be able to accomplish all he sought out to do and failed during his final year at Georgia. I would not doubt Beck over at Oregon.
As it is with Ohio State, Eugene, Oregon is too far away from the quarterback's native North Florida.
3. Ole Miss Rebels
With Jaxson Dart entering the 2025 NFL Draft, Beck could throw for a ton of yards playing for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. The Rebels are one of the biggest players in the transfer portal year in and year out under Kiffin. Though they need to recruit a little better out of high school, Ole Miss is regularly a top-20 team in the country under its one-of-a-kind, offensive-minded head coach. Never change, Lane...
However, I think Ole Miss is far more likely to use its war chest on building up the defensive line than arguably overpaying for an aging, high-end SEC quarterback. I am of the belief that their resources could go farther than merely courting Beck. He may be able to get the Rebels into the playoff, but the Lane Kiffin of it all may cause them to go something like 9-3 again next season. He is always a threat.
Now that we have touched on three teams, let me draw your attention to the two that matter here.
2. Alabama Crimson Tide
With Jalen Milroe having declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, the Alabama Crimson Tide are in dire need of a new signal caller. Beck turning heel to play for the Crimson Tide would rub Dawg Nation's face in it even more. Then again, Beck would be going to play for Kalen DeBoer and not Nick Saban. It remains to be seen who the offensive play-caller will be next season with Ryan Grubb now available.
One thing that Alabama has done very well in recent years is get its quarterbacks drafted in the first round. If Mac Jones can be a first-round pick, then why would the better SEC quarterback from Jacksonville not be a top-32 pick in 2026? I would not rule out Alabama to potentially land Beck, but there is one suitor out there I do not think can be outbid for his services. Alabama will finish second.
Going to Alabama will help Beck get drafted in the first round, but he may not win a national title there.
1. Miami Hurricanes
It is not even close. I would be utterly shocked if Beck does not transfer to Miami. The Hurricanes are in dire need of a quarterback with Cam Ward having turned pro. Miami is a contender to win the ACC and make the College Football Playoff next year. They are known for being big spenders in the wonderful world of NIL. There is one reason why Beck is going to Miami: His girlfriend goes to Miami.
While going from Kirby Smart to Mario Cristobal is a massive downgrade in the head-coaching department, do not tell a Florida man what to do. Beck grew up in Jacksonville and was slated to play baseball at Florida before Georgia offered him to play football. I think he wants a fresh start after five years in Athens. I may not like that Beck is playing for Miami over Georgia, but I could still accept it.
Carson Beck has become the Kirk Cousins of getting the bag when it comes to college football.