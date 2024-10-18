Cat's out of the bag: George Pickens lets slip who's starting at quarterback for the Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers unofficially but officially have their starting quarterback for Week 7's showdown with the New York Jets. Mike Tomlin has been beating around the bush, refusing to supply a straight answer to the media, but we can all read the tea leaves.
Russell Wilson is taking first team reps at quarterback during practice this week, his first fully healthy practice slate since a preseason calf injury handed the job to Justin Fields. Pittsburgh is 4-2 with Fields at the controls, but Tomlin has seemingly remained dead set on deploying Russ once he's up to speed.
Now, Russ is up to speed.
There's a compelling argument to stick with what works — Fields, for all his flaws, has proven that he can win games in the Steelers offense — but the allure of nine Pro Bowl bids and a Super Bowl ring could be too much for Pittsburgh to resist.
When speaking to the media on Friday, Steelers wideout George Pickens all but confirmed that Wilson is, in fact, the starting quarterback for Sunday's AFC battle. The Jets will unveil their new wide receiver in Davante Adams. The Steelers will unveil their new signal-caller.
George Pickens admits that Russell Wilson is Steelers QB1 against Jets in Week 7
Pickens has been working overtime with Russ this week in anticipation of the veteran's first start in a Steelers uniform. He probably wasn't supposed to say it in such plain terms, but the Steelers' direction at quarterback has been plain as day since Tomlin slyly promoted Russ in practice. If Fields was entrenched as QB1 after six strong weeks, Pittsburgh wouldn't be messing with his routine. The Steelers clearly aren't satisfied with Fields' production, even if the team has squeaked out an above-.500 record on the strength of its elite defense.
If there's anybody clamoring for Russ to start, it's probably Pickens. He's averaging an unimpressive 60.5 yards per game as Pittsburgh's top wideout and 14.0 yards per catch, a new career low after leading the NFL in that category (18.1) last season. Arthur Smith has leaned heavily on the run with Fields under center. Russ has his shortcomings, but he's much more comfortable airing it out than Fields. This could lead to a boost in numbers for Pickens, for however long Russ actually keeps the starting job.
While deeply imperfect, Fields has been extremely efficient this season. He's not the most explosive playmaker, but he can keep drives alive with his legs and he doesn't force the issue. Wilson was a turnover machine in Denver, negating whatever gains he made with an aggressive arm. The Steelers' offense could perk up with Wilson in charge, but don't be shocked if it coincides with a spike in costly mistakes. Ironic, considering that Fields is a decade younger.
Russ has all the experience and accolades, but his declining athleticism caused severe issues in Denver. The Jets' defense isn't a softball, so Wilson will be thrown directly into the fire. One bad performance, and all of a sudden Fields — loved by coaches and teammates — is thrust back to the top of Pittsburgh's QB room. This situation is far from settled.
As we gear up for Week 7, though, expect the Steelers to trot Russell Wilson out for the first time this season. Steelers Country, let's ride.