Cavaliers playoff history: When was the last time Cavs swept a playoff series?

LeBron was in Cleveland for a while. Cleveland won a bunch of playoff series. They were very, very good. Then LeBron left for a while, and they weren’t.

Then LeBron James came back again! Remember that? That was so cool. They won a bunch of playoff series again, but this time they even won a championship! They were great! Then LeBron left for what appears to be for good. They again became ungood.

Somehow, with some excellent front office moves, steady player development, and a style unlike most other teams in the league, the Cleveland Cavaliers are once again good!

But are the good? Or very good? Or super mega good? It’s really hard to tell. Usually you need some sort of statement. A really long regular-season win streak is cool, but you know what’s even cooler? A really long playoff win streak. Maybe like four games in a row. Against the same team.

The Cavaliers have a chance of doing that this year, and their best opportunity will come as a one-seed against the eighth-seed Miami Heat. They have one win out of the way. They looked so much the better team in a 21-point victory. That would be a cool way to kick off a drive to the second championship. Sweep the first round. And the second, too. Why not?

You just jinxed it, Mat. When was the last time the Cavs swept someone?

Yep! It’s all but predetermined that the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to sweep the Miami Heat. In fact, it’d be really disappointing if they didn’t. I’m expecting at least 10 in a row until they meet the Celtics in Boston for a game three in the Conference Finals.

SHUT UP

Alright. The last time the Cleveland Cavaliers swept a playoff series was the 2018 Conference Semifinals against the one-seeded Toronto Raptors. Don’t believe me? You can check for yourself!



Without hyperbole, the Cavaliers were the best team in the Eastern Conference this year. They do have a shot at doing some amazing things. A sweep is in play. One game in is pretty early to be talking about it, but hey. We’re social animals.