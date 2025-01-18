Cavs blowout loss to Thunder ought to help Celtics fans sleep at night
Last night delivered one of the most surprising results of the season as the Oklahoma City Thunder deconstructed the Cleveland Cavaliers in a dominant 134-114 victory. Missing key players Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, the Thunder still overwhelmed Cleveland with a relentless first-quarter offensive explosion and a stifling zone defense.
With this win, Oklahoma City is now tied with Cleveland for the NBA’s best record at 34-6, solidifying their status as the Western Conference favorites heading into the postseason. But perhaps no team has more reason to celebrate the Thunder’s success than the Boston Celtics.
Celtics are the biggest winners of Cavaliers' decisive loss to Thunder
Despite being reigning NBA champions, the Celtics currently hold the second seed in the Eastern Conference, trailing Cleveland by six games. The Cavaliers started the season with an incredible 15-0 streak that few could have predicted, one that ended with Boston remaining victorious. Boston’s recent 6-4 stretch has been hindered by injuries, forcing lineup adjustments and disrupting their rhythm.
The Cavaliers, however, may be showing cracks in their armor. Before the Thunder blowout, Cleveland suffered a 15-point loss to the Indiana Pacers and has begun to struggle against more competitive teams. While Donovan Mitchell is having an MVP-caliber season and Evan Mobley continues to improve on both ends of the court, questions loom about the Cavs' ability to sustain their high level of play.
With the 16th-hardest remaining schedule for Cleveland compared to Boston’s fifth-easiest, the Celtics are poised to close the gap. If injuries begin to plague Cleveland, their untested depth could be exposed, creating an opening for Boston to reclaim the top spot in the East.
As the season progresses, Cleveland’s health and resilience will determine whether they can fend off the surging Celtics. If Boston heats up and finds their championship form, the Eastern Conference standings could see a dramatic shakeup before the postseason begins.