CeeDee Lamb confirms there was no sideline beef with Dak Prescott in Week 5
The Dallas Cowboys are always going to give us something to talk about. Lately, it’s been the lackluster start to the season and the lack of moves after last season’s early playoff exit that has dominated headlines around “America’s Team”.
During the third quarter of the Week 5 game between Dallas and Pittsburgh, Dak Prescott threw an interception, intended for CeeDee Lamb. After the play, the camera showed a replay of an inaudible exchange between Lamb and Prescott.
It sent social media into a frenzy as to what was said, which Prescott appeared to ignore what Lamb was saying to him. Ahead of the Cowboys’ game against the Detroit Lions in Week 6, Lamb cleared the exchange up.
“I don’t think people even know what I said,” Lamb told reporters. When asked what he said, he replied, “Jump ball four (Prescott’s number).”
The purpose of saying that, Lamb said the pass was back shoulder and he was just urging Prescott to throw a jump ball next time. He added with the height advantage over the defensive back, he would have had a chance to make a play.
Rest easy Cowboys fans, your top playmaker on offense and your quarterback aren’t beefing with each other. Just two competitors trying to push each other.
CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott need to be in sync ahead of Week 6 clash with the Detroit Lions
The brief moment became a viral conversation among fans, wondering if there was anything to be alarmed about. Rest assured, Lamb said there’s no ill-will between the two. That’s a good sign because the two need to be in sync with an NFC heavyweight game against the Detroit Lions.
While Dallas found a way to get past the Steelers in Sunday Night Football, they may not be that lucky against Detroit. Despite having one loss, the Lions look every bit a threat to be a top team in the NFC again this season.
Dallas seems it’s still trying to find its identity. While they are a passing threat, they have struggled running the ball and have injuries all over the defense at an inopportune time. They’ll have a bye week next week, which could work in their favor in getting healthy. But it doesn’t help them this week.
Lamb and Prescott have connected for nearly 400 of the Cowboys’ more than 1,400 passing yards this year. Jalen Tolbert and Jake Fergueson have been good secondary options for Prescott, but this offense goes as Lamb and Prescott go.
Now that it’s confirmed all is well between quarterback and receiver, the focus is now getting to the bye week with no more injuries and with the fourth win of the season.