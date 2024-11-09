CeeDee Lamb expected to be a full-go for Cowboys in pivotal Eagles matchup
To say it’s been a disappointing start to 2024 for Mike McCarthy’s club would be one of the biggest understatements of the NFL season. The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, and the reigning NFC East champions would have to run the table to ensure a fourth consecutive 12-5 showing. Quarterback Dak Prescott (hamstring) is currently sidelined, meaning Cooper Rush gets the start on Sunday vs. the visiting Eagles.
As for the good news, Dallas’ backup signal-caller will have a 2023 All-Pro wide receiver at his disposal.
CeeDee Lamb will be ready to face the Birds
In last week’s 27-21 loss at Atlanta, Cowboys’ wideout CeeDee Lamb hauled in eight passes for 47 yards, his longest reception covering only 10 yards. He was on and off the field after suffering a shoulder injury. There were concerns he may not be available for this week’s showdown with rival Philadelphia. However, Dallas’ top pass-catcher will be ready (via CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell).
“My shoulder is much better than it was on Sunday, I’ll tell you that. I’ve taken a big step throughout the week in these last two to three days, if you will. I’m good. I was out there running today, getting right,” Lamb said Wednesday. “It’s more so pain. Obviously, the tolerance, the range of motion is all there. As you can see, I battled throughout the whole game, the rest of the game, finished the game. Granted, I didn’t play the way I wanted to, but it is what it is. It’s going to take a little more than that to get me out as you can tell.”
Lamb is currently fifth in the league with 53 catches, good for 660 yards and four scores. All three of those figures lead the Cowboys. The five-year pro has faced the Eagles eight times and has totaled 44 receptions for 653 yards (14.8 average) and four touchdowns.
This is big news for McCarthy and company. Dallas has lost four straight home games dating back to last year’s playoff loss to the Packers and allowed a whopping 167 points in those setbacks. The Cowboys will need all the firepower they can get on Sunday.